The story in the news yesterday that a new Alzheimer's drug can stop the disease's progression shows how carefully we have to approach popularised media stories.

Share

No one would argue with the personal and societal cost of the particular type of progressive dementia first described by Alois Alzheimer, which bears his name.

Despite its impact, the road to finding effective treatments for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is littered with false starts. Interest is high; for example, clinical trials.gov lists 3109 interventional studies of all kinds in different stages of development, past and present.

We do not know for sure how the disease is caused (what is known as pathophysiology). Those working on AD have put forward different theories, and there have been, at times, acrimonious debates reminiscent of some of our recent travails. One of the theories on the genesis of AD is that of the progressive accumulation in the brain of amyloid, a protein with a typical tubular structure. Others think AD …