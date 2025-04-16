Since August 2022, the two old geezers have produced almost daily posts. Covering recent and previous pandemics, reporting on frontline healthcare, providing extensive reporting of COVID-19 vaccine shenanigans, including the UK’s MHRA secret squirrels meetings, synthesising what is known about viral transmission, running an educational module on the birth of modern epidemiology, recounting body swerves given by authorities around the world to citizens' enquiries and many other themes including holding to account government organisations failing their citizens - the list keeps growing.

As time passed, we noticed some changes, which we discussed. We now have an extensive catalogue and a considerable following (15,000 email subscribers and 18,000 followers), and we may be beginning to influence policymakers (note the maybe, as they would never acknowledge our contribution).

We also have a secret army of moles who keep us updated on the latest policy developments. They are disguised as walking trees and Joe Biden lookalikes, so you’ll never spot them.

Our posts are dirt cheap to those who pay and free for those who do not. We receive several private emails asking us to save the world from this, that or some other monster, or perhaps even ourselves. Currently, TTE gets over half a million views a month. Those are the ones we know about; as we know, TTE emails are passed on and shared widely.

We do not invent stuff. Apart from the fun ones, each post is based on current or past research and, most of all, on evidence. As you know, we do not do personal attacks and have tried to avoid political wrangling. We made an exception for Matt Hancock and the Covid suppressors as the damage done to our society and democratic institutions by these is massive, and we are all footing the bill.

Recently, our thriving community of commentators produced another good question on the nature of Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease. One of us quickly looked at the evidence and came away with the distinct smell of BS in his aged nostrils - BS, yes/no?

So, we need to do some serious work to answer why Tom cannot take his mou cow and camel to the UK next time he crosses the Channel. It’s fascinating work, but it may be substantial, perhaps even a series requiring time and patience.

We are trialling a change of tack for a while to see if we can get some freebies to recognise the worth of what we do. Some of our longer posts and those which require substantial input will be behind a paywall, so current paying subscribers will not be affected.

This will not include updated posts on the ongoing FOI requests, as these are public services. We think we provide a public service; will you help us deliver it?

This post was written by two old geezers who keep their camels in the garden.















