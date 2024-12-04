The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passed its second reading in the UK’s Houses of Commons. The Bill allows adults who are terminally ill, subject to safeguards and protections, to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life and for connected purposes.

For the purposes of the Bill, a person is defined as terminally if -

the person has an inevitably progressive illness, disease or medical condition which cannot be reversed by treatment, and (b) the person's death in consequence of that illness, disease or medical condition can reasonably be expected within 6 months.

We're only into point 2, and TTE already has a significant problem with the Bill.

First, when the Bill says expected in 6 months, what does that mean? Take, for example, Stage 4 lung cancer. Most have poor survival; 25% to 30% die in less than 3 months. Yet, of those surviving more than 3 months, 10% to 15% survive very long.

The first problem we encounter is the lack of a definition linked to death within 6 months. The bill is likely referring to the median estimate, but it should also contain a measure of the dispersion, such as the range, which can be very wide.

For example, the median survival time for lung cancer is 13 months, with an interquartile range (IQR) of 6 to 39 months. So, when choosing the time someone has left, should we choose the median or the upper end of the range?

But this is not the bill's main problem. The introduction of the term reasonably suggests some form of judicious logic is at play. The bill assumes that an element of accuracy can determine the timing of one's death, especially if we choose doctors who know best.

Yet, what does the evidence say?

We’ll start with a systematic review of physicians' survival predictions in terminally ill cancer patients published in the BMJ. The review reported on eight studies measuring clinical prediction of survival (CPS) and actual survival (AS). The results showed that CPS was generally overoptimistic: It was correct within one week in 25% of cases and overestimated survival by at least four weeks in 27%. This does not sound too bad until you realise that most of the studies analysed patients' deaths within weeks.

Here’s how the paper says it:

‘Doctors' predictions for terminally ill cancer patients (a population very close to death with a median survival of approximately four weeks) were inaccurate—they were correct to within a week in only 25% of cases and out by more than four weeks in a similar number.’

So, the longer the Clinician's survival prediction, the greater the variability. It makes sense that predicting events that are expected to happen imminently is easier than predicting events some way off. Thus, when expected survival reaches six months, the clinician's predictive ability breaks down compared to actual survival - they are no better than what could be expected by chance.

A more recent review published in PLosONE substantiates the BMJ review: ‘The evidence suggests clinicians' predictions are frequently inaccurate. No sub-group of clinicians was consistently shown to be more accurate than any other.’ The difference between the median predicted and actual survival ranged from an underestimate of 86 days to an overestimate of 93 days.

A 2023 review of evidence from routinely collected data in urgent care records reported that there was good accuracy for estimates that patients were likely to die within days (74% correct) or to live for more than a year (83% correct)

So, clinicians are skilled at identifying individuals who will die imminently (within, say, 14 days) and identifying those who will live far longer. Everything in between is a bit of a blur.

Given its inherent inaccuracies, some researchers have developed algorithms to improve clinical judgment. However, while the best algorithms were no more accurate than clinicians’ judgments, the overall accuracy was only just over 60%. No doubt, though, artificial intelligence will claim it can save the day.

Some have tried a simple surprise question to identify patients at the end of life - asking whether the respondent would be surprised if the patient were to die within a specified period (usually the following year). Again, a systematic review reports the same problem - a wide degree of accuracy, from poor to reasonable.

One thing puzzles us in the TTE office. The bill reports that:

A registered medical practitioner may carry out the functions of the independent doctor under this Act only if that practitioner— (a) has such training, qualifications and experience as the Secretary of State may by regulations specify.

The accuracy of predictions varies more than people think due to variations in the disease trajectory, which can be affected by many factors. Just like weather predictions - once you go beyond 14 days, the reliability of any estimates breaks down as there are too many variables to consider.

Given that no sub-group of clinicians was consistently shown to be more accurate than any other, who does the Secretary of State have in mind with the training, qualifications, and experience to be no better than chance when predicting a person's death within 6 months?

Two old geezers wrote this post and predicted each other would survive longer than a year.