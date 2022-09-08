Early lockdowns and strict border measures meant Australia was largely covid-free until the end of 2021. As global cases rose, deaths increased, and restrictions were imposed, most Australians led near-normal lives. But as borders reopened, the covid case rate took off. With over 10 million cases, Australia currently has a higher case rate than the UK.

The New York Times reported how Australia saved thousands of lives while covid killed a million Americans. So surely these closures were worth it? With this in mind, we looked at the Australian stats on all-cause mortality.

Share

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) provides provisional death data on all causes and leading causes of death and changes associated with covid. Reports are released once the majority of deaths have been registered and reported.

The critical ABS results report:

From June 2021 to May 2022, there were 16,467 more deaths than normal in Australia;