Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
31m

Statistical analyses will always be reanalyzable and subject to novel interpretations. New research may one day come along invalidating a "clear effect" derived from "quality" research studies. A better rule of thumb that a pregnant woman may usefully employ is: "Don't put drugs in your body when pregnant." Use only health interventions of clear and INDISPUTABLE safety. This is how we honor the miracle of life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
The Situation Room's avatar
The Situation Room
12m

Most do not realise what paracetamol dangers are. Many moons ago I worked with Sterling Winthrop that sold Panadol, Panadol Soluble, Solpadeine, Panadeine Co and Lobak (period pain with muscle relaxant). All of these products were paracetamol based.

Because of the danger of 12+ tablets (it didn't take many) taken together would endangered life by knocking out the liver, we were told they were working on a combined product with the antidote added. This turned out to be scrapped - we were told because of cost.

Mum is told to use paracetamol if there is an inflammatory reaction to childhood vaccines.

The body's major antioxidant is glutathione that mops up inflammation. After childhood vaccines there is acute immune activation which depletes glutathione; similarly the paracetamol depletes glutathione. Without enough glutathione the body gets extremely inflamed and cannot handle cellular stress. The inflammed state of the brain is associated with neurological disorders; encephalitis is listed as a side-effect of most injections and this will rage on if there is depleted glutathione. Brain inflammation can lead to SIDS nor ASD. They have not studied effects of giving several childhood injections in one go.

They are taking this too slow - by linking one part of the problem - when will they reveal the whole picture?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture