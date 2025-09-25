We’ve received comments and messages stating that we didn’t consider the most up-to-date evidence published on August 14, an evaluation of the evidence on acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders using the Navigation Guide methodology.

Our approach is to focus on the systematic review evidence, of which there have been several.

A 2020 umbrella review of environmental risk factors, protective factors, and peripheral biomarkers for ADHD included 35 articles that yielded 63 meta-analyses encompassing 40 environmental risk factors and environmental protective factors.

This review analysed eight cohort studies. It found that maternal exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy was linked to a 25% increase in ADHD (RR 1.25, 95% CI 1.17 to 1.34) with low heterogeneity (I² = 26%; p = 0.22).

A 2019 review including eight cohorts reported that children whose mothers used acetaminophen for 28 or more days during gestation had a higher risk of developing ADHD (risk ratio: 1.63; 95% CI = 1.23, 2.16)

A 2020 review assessed the causal association of acetaminophen use during pregnancy and the risk of ADHD. The review included seven studies in a meta-analysis that found the risk ratio (RR) for ADHD was 1.35 (95% CI 1.25, 1.46; I2 = 48%). Sensitivity analysis for unmeasured confounding attenuated this effect, suggesting the association may be due to unmeasured confounding.

In our TTE Post, we highlighted a 2022 review of 13 studies on the link between Autism Spectrum Disorder and acetaminophen. Another review that year examined 30 studies on prenatal and neonatal paracetamol exposure, suggesting potential risks of neurodevelopmental, atopic, and reproductive adverse outcomes, though evidence was limited.

In 2023, an SR and meta-analysis of in utero acetaminophen exposure and child neurodevelopmental outcomes included 22 studies of 23 cohorts. In utero acetaminophen exposure was associated with an elevated risk of ADHD after adjusting for confounders (adjusted RR 1.34, 95% CI 1.15, 1.55; I2 = 50%, n = 4 studies).

All of these reviews (and there are more) suggest a connection and underscore the need for further high-quality research to clarify the impact of confounders.

So, now we come to the latest review and its navigation guide methodology. Putting aside the fact that it is not systematic and that one of the lead authors served as a paid expert witness in an unsuccessful class-action suit against Tylenol, the TTE office went to work.

The Navigation Guide is a methodology from the environmental health sciences that claims to adapt evidence-based medicine principles.

Here’s what they did for autism:

“We evaluated the quality of six studies on the association between prenatal acetaminophen use and the risk of ASD in children. We rated each study in terms of bias (Table 6) and strength of evidence (Table 7). The average bias score was 0.33, the average strength of evidence was rated as 1.17, and the average expert opinion score was 0.50. The reviewed studies consistently reported a positive association between prenatal acetaminophen use and ASD, with an exposure–response relationship observed in four of the five studies that evaluated the relationship.”

We weren’t sure where the sixth study went and exactly what an average expert opinion score of 0.50 meant.

In the 18 studies assessing other NDDs, the average bias score was 0.63, the average strength of evidence was rated as 1.19, and the average expert opinion score was 1.38, which the authors also stated that this also provided strong evidence of an association.

EBM long-hauliers will recall the JADAD score, which, in the past, was used to assess quality but was subsequently dropped due to its questionable reliability and validity, with several scored items exhibiting low inter-rater agreement.

From the results, we noted that

Ultimately, there was strong evidence of a relationship between prenatal acetaminophen use and increased risk of ASD in children (Fig. 2).

So we looked at Figure 2

We were perplexed: a risk of bias assessment. Yet, where is the relationship? What is the size of the effect?

The review reported:

Specifically, we performed two analyses: (1) excluding the lowest-scoring studies to evaluate their influence on the results, and (2) re-weighting confounding domains to address potential bias over- or underestimation.

However, what does this mean in the context of a qualitative synthesis and focus on environmental health evidence:

“Due to substantial heterogeneity, we opted for a qualitative synthesis, consistent with the Navigation Guide’s focus on environmental health evidence.”

How odd.

The authors then say:

“While a meta-analysis could provide quantitative synthesis, we opted against it due to significant heterogeneity in exposure assessment, outcome measures, and confounder adjustments across the studies evaluated. This variability, combined with non-comparable effect estimates, risked biased pooled results. Instead, the Navigation Guide methodology’s qualitative synthesis, supported by risk-of-bias scoring and evidence triangulation, was deemed more suitable for evaluating the association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and NDDs.”

So, there you have it – evidence triangulation is the way forward. Yet where is the estimate of heterogeneity that prevented pooling? Given that previous reviews have reported meta-analyses with low heterogeneity, what has changed to account for this shift?

The office wonders how many people bothered to assess this latest environmental review method and consider what it offers in light of what is already known from previous systematic reviews and meta-analyses. Triangulation, qualitative synthesis, and scoring systems cannot provide evidence of a strong association.

Paracetamol was first used clinically in 1893 and became available in the U.S. around the 1950s. Concerns about overdose and liver damage arose in the 1960s, but after aspirin was linked to Reye’s syndrome in the 1980s, paracetamol became the preferred pain reliever for children. Today, it is the first-line treatment for pain management in various patients, including pregnant women, and serious side effects are rare when taken at the correct dosage.

As we said, the critical question is: why report the issue now?

This post was written by two old geezers who like asking questions