Mr O’Connor, in questions to Helen McNamara, former Deputy Cabinet Secretary, said: “As we've heard, the lockdown was caused by an understanding that there was a need to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.”

So, if we don’t want to use lockdown again, we surely need sufficient hospital beds with flexibility over their use. But how many is “sufficient”?

In 2020, the average number of beds in the EU was five per 1,000 population. The UK was second-to-last with 2.4 beds per 1,000 population. The only country with a lower number per head of population is Sweden.