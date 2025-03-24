Recently, we noticed that the UK Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, thinks he can solve the mental health problem with more support to get people back to work.

“but I also think it's on us to make sure that we're giving people the tools to do the job and that we've got the right um the right care plans the right Pathways for patients and that's why the some of the great stuff that Liz and I have seen in in South London for example where they've combined that employment support with mental health support can be really powerful…”

Share Trust the Evidence

Wes considers, “there's too many people being written off and, to your point about treatment, too many people who just aren't getting the support they need. So if you can get that support to people much earlier, then you can help people to either stay in work or get back to work. And that's why we're recruiting 8,500 more mental health staff to make sure we can get the waiting list down.”

However, recent randomised trial evidence from Denmark challenges the effectiveness of policies aimed at improving vocational outcomes for individuals on sick leave due to common mental disorders.

The study found that providing a specialised mental health assessment was linked to longer durations of sick leave and fewer weeks of work. Additionally, there was no significant difference in the proportion of individuals in work at the 12-month follow-up between the groups.

Indeed, the control group showed a significantly faster return to work at a 12-month follow-up, with 3.1 more weeks in work. Due to the assessments, the intervention group received more hospital-based outpatient care, as the intervention led to the discovery of previously undetected depression and anxiety that required treatment. The problem is with the current waiting times, which prolong sick leave.

The study findings were similar to another study that showed no impact of a specialised mental health assessment in those with psychiatric sick leave. Danish investigators also tested a novel vocational intervention for sickness absentees, comparing randomised trials and real-world data. In this study, the real-world group had significantly worse vocational outcomes at 12 months, suggesting that interventional effects may be even more pronounced in a real-world setting.

Now, Wes also wants to get cracking on early years mental health support

'And also starting early, so making sure we've got mental health support in every primary and secondary school in the country so we can give people that resilience and those coping skills they need in life.'

However, Wes, if you don’t test your policy interventions, you must be careful what you wish for.

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder what the impressive array of advisers available to the DHSC is for.