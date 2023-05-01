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In today’s Sunday Express, Lucy Johnston interviewed me about the latest ONS report: Tracking the impact of winter pressures in Great Britain: November 2022 to February 2023.

Published last week, its results went largely unnoticed.

“Around 1 in 5 adults reported that they were occasionally, hardly ever or never able to keep comfortably warm in the past two weeks. For those in the most deprived areas, the figures were even worse.”

I’d been to the Houses of Parliament the preceding week to an All Parliamentary Party Group meeting on the Healthy Homes Healthy Britain campaign. You can read the minutes here.

Firstly, there’s a Healthy Homes Bill arising from the House of Lords that aims to make “provisions about targets, plans and policies for the delivery of healthy homes and neighbourhoods; to set out the principles that define a “healthy home”; to make provision for statements and reports about healthy homes; to establish the office of the Healthy Homes Commissioner.”

But although there’…