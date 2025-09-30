Trust the Evidence

Vivian Evans
11h

And what are the chances that, based on those graphs you showed, we'll all be scared into taking whatever will be the next 'big thing vaccine' once that new 'NHS App for everybody', just announced at the current Labour AMG, will be installed and quickly become 'voluntarily' mandatory?

Brian Finney
7hEdited

Gentlemen, let me trump your cynicism

I take the business view that free advice is worth precisely what you pay for it - ie nothing,

replace pay with appoint which is the equivalent in this situation.

I have not appointed any of the Govt based organisations or their personnel, including UKHSA, therefore their advice is not relevant. In a more commercial environment you would only consider advice provided by someone you had appointed - fiduciary duty if you want to get into the weeds - that fiduciary duty does not exist between me and the UKHSA etc.

Therefore for all purported preventative measures eg vaccines, statins, DOAC, BP, BMI etc I take the view that the official narrative is of no relevance to me, and I will seek my own advice. These purported preventative measures are mass medications and pharma's cash cows ably supported by the Govt and their organisations to fit the Govt's Life Sciences Sector Plan ie to drive the economy https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/life-sciences-sector-plan

Therefore, bias is of no concern to me.

