The idea that a public health establishment headed by the UK Scare Agency could be hopelessly biased towards pharma is, at first glance, bizarre.

If public health is defined as the organised efforts of society to improve our lot, how can its practitioners possibly favour someone, or a body, especially when using our money?

Society is not a section, a faction or a group. It’s supposed to be cohesive, mutually supportive. Bias undermines all that.

Not convinced?

Every week, the Scare Agency produces a surveillance report. We have covered its content many times in the Week in Numbers series. Last week, the report went up to the 25th of September.

Start reading and you will find a detailed description of three agents: influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Then you have the also-rans “other viruses”: adenovirus, parainfluenza, rhinovirus and Human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Now scroll down to the Scare Agency’s own level of threat assessment:

There are only four agents in the graph, and rhino (as usual for this time of the year) is on the up and up. A quick and dirty citation density reveals 7 citations for rhinovirus, 54 for Covid, 9 for RSV, 18 for SARS and 58 for the F-word.

What about poor old HMPV? It gets eight hits despite being described as “increasing”.

Now, consider that RSV received separate reporting status from also-rans around the time vaccines became available, and despite repeated requests, the Scare Agency refused to explain why RSV was promoted. It was a threat, they said. That’s it.

You could argue that all these agents are threats, the known, the ignored and most of all the unknown.

And the other two first-class citizens also happen by chance to have available vaccines of dubious properties, but not poor old also-rans. If only we had rhinovax, this ubiquitous nuisance would get its own Scare Agency large paragraph, presumably.

Now consider that the Scare Agency has a billion bucks to play with until 2029, to buy vaccines with wonderfully elastic provider rules, and has already bought a significant amount of avian influenza vaccines. Their properties are untested, the legalities of their registration are dubious, and, bottom line, they are a waste of public money, as there have been no cases of human influenza H5N8 and only one unconfirmed case of H5N1. So, vaccines for nothing, and surveillance tilted towards emphasising only threats that can be prevented with one or more vaccines.

Does this appear to be social solidarity to you? Does this not undermine public confidence and lead to low uptake?

No man is an island,

Entire of itself.

Each is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thine own

Or of thine friend’s were.

Each man’s death diminishes me,

For I am involved in mankind.

Therefore, send not to know

For whom the bell tolls,

It tolls for thee.

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to acknowledge the late Donald Acheson and John Donne.