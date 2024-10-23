After we posted the Big Consultation, we were delighted by the many intelligent comments that we received. If we are allowed to choose one comment that encapsulates and summarises our thinking, it would be the seven points in the Davison comment.

We do not know John, but his points are based on common sense and, yes, evidence.

We have repeatedly shown the low level of journalism available to us these days, so out goes the MSM and especially the Guardian (who published an offensive defamatory piece on Carl).

We both own creatures who are far more intelligent and loyal than us, and they beat smart watches’ paws down. Tom’s Stella (pictured) recognises the foreign language of his wife’s assailants and has a vocabulary of 300 words in English and Italian. Lila (Carl’s dog) is good at disappearing on walks, leading to a significant increase in mileage, but she always knows where Carl’s heading.

Food is the key to a longer and better life, but the TTE office believes in a few moderate liquid sins.

We enjoy writing TTE, as you probably know - we swear it on Matt Hancock’s head.

Up to 40% of Covid cases appeared eight or more days after admission to hospital in people who had tested negative on admission and were in for other reasons.

Thank you for point number 7 - keep spreading the word.

Two old dog-loving geezers wrote this post.

With acknowledgements to Led Zeppelin