“It felt to me as though children who are not particularly vulnerable to Covid were paying a huge, huge price to protect the rest of society. And it was an awful, awful thing. As I said, I wish it had been otherwise. I wish we could have found another solution,” said Boris Johnonn at the Covid Inquiry.

Boris, the other solution was to keep schools open.

What’s clear is that children’s rights were absent from decision-making.

Boris told the inquiry that children were ‘paying a huge, huge price to protect the rest of society’ Oh, yes, Boris, but you and your chums aren’t paying any price. Indeed, the government, its advisors have all gone on to achieve significant success for themselves. The Lords, the Sirs and the Dames, fueled fear and anxiety. And while hiding behind their keyboards, they betrayed children because they knew children had no voice.

During the tightest lockdowns, when schools were largely closed for most pupils, only about 1 in 5 primary pupils were physically attending school.

Johnson said that the education secretary’s efforts were heroic. In Williamson’s testimony, he claimed there was no pre-existing plan for mass school closures and that DfE was told to focus on keeping schools open. Johnson countered by assuming that the DfE was preparing and that planning was underway, that it would be “amazing” if it wasn’t.

It’s fair to say the Willamsons and Johnsons aren’t the best of friends. The Former education secretary texted Boris Johnson that he had been “f*ck!d over” by decisions regarding school closures and had his “legs cut from under me” by the appointment of catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins. Another knight of the realm that no one remembers doing anything useful?

He proposed a £15 billion, multi-year catch-up programme. It did not happen. The government approved only £1.4 billion of the recommended funding. This mostly expanded the National Tutoring Programme. Collins resigned in protest on 2 June 2021, after just four months in the role.

All the arguments about millions of extra infections and deaths are negated by Sweden, which made the choice to keep pre-schools, primary schools, and lower secondary schools open. About 1.8 million pupils continued attending school in person during spring 2020. Studies later found that teachers had a somewhat higher infection rate than other occupations, but still lower than many front-line jobs like healthcare. Crucially, child-to-adult transmission in schools was relatively low, and large outbreaks among primary pupils were rare.

When asked if the consequences of school closures proved to be worse than he anticipated, Boris replied, “That’s a good question. I think that they were certainly as bad as … they were certainly on the, on the … worst end of my expectations … some of the things that happened.”

On the 3rd of January 2021, Boris said that “schools were safe” - as he warned of tightening restrictions.

Just a day later, Mr Johnson announced schools would close from the 5th of January. Yet, Boris thought the rules went too far and were far too elaborate.

“Looking back on it all, the whole lockdowns, the intricacy of the rules … I think we probably did go too far,” he said.

Why is it that people in power can use models to see the future but not common sense to see the obvious? Yes, Boris, you and your government went too far.

This post was written by two old geezers who do not use soothsayers, stargazers or mathemagicians.