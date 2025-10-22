Trust the Evidence

Toffeepud
10h

The only silver lining is that it did in the end, finish Johnsons political career. He is now so toxic I doubt the tory party would have him back, forever tainted by Partygate. I can't bear to remember that time. It was unutterably dreadful for so many millions of people and unnecessarily so. And now look where we are. Trillions in debt, borrowing to pay the interest on the borrowing. Of course to those in power it never matters, its other peoples money. There never are any consequences for them, cushioned by their millions and their privilege. They make me sick, all of them.

W. A. O'Gorman
9h

There will be no repercussions because they were all doing exactly what they were told to do. On the contrary they will all get gongs or another promotion for a job well done. If you want to get an idea of how deep and wide this swamp is just look at Jacinda Ardern [" the truth is what the government says it is"] sliding into the Earthshot Prize fairytale. It's a big club, and we ain't in it.

