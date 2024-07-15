As an exclusive for TTE readers, we can produce excerpts from Mr Biden’s press conference in Whitehall, London, on 14 July 2024.

BIDEN. Well folks, welcome to South Dakota. I hope you like Big Ben. This reminds me that my aides want me to keep the conference brief. So here we go.

Third. I’d like to thank Prime Minister Winston Churchill for appointing me to reform the National Fire Service so soon after some kindly waiter showed me the door out of the White House. Stand up, Winston! I think she is phenomenal as PM, don’t you?

Much better than Rashid Sanook, his predecessor, don’t you think?

Number six on the agenda: my plans include taking better care of our veterans on the advice of my good friend, the Ukrainian President, Vladimir Putin, who knows one or two things about wars. Stand up, Volodymyr!

That, by the way, stands both sides of the border between Wales and Scotland.

First though, mumble mumble.

PRESS: Can you speak louder, please?

BIDEN: MUMBLE MUMBLE

PRESS: louder, please!

BIDEN: MUMBLE! MUMBLE!

Fourth, my vice president, Donald Trump, she will sort out Covid for you; a warp-speed bleach injection will wipe the bug out, just you watch.

Eighth, that nice Italian lady PM who helped me not to fall into the sea - I’d like her to sort out the pharmaceutical crisis. Where is she? Ah, there! Stand up Sophia Loren.

Eleventh, I have appointed my stalwart supporter George Clooney as my spokesman and your beloved Matt Hancock to oversee cosmetic surgery services.

Next, that fella down under will look at vaccines, which I am told are important to reduce methane emissions.

Second, I have appointed former president Mitterand to oversee the cooling down of Britain. The heat is causing so many problems in ER, which I am told stands for……George, help me you worked in ER, oh yes! I got it, Ladies and gentlemen: God save the Queen!!

Well, that’s all for today, folks. I am off to watch the Black and Tans play rugby.

After yesterday’s rather shocking (to us at least) post

We decided to lighten the load with a bit of surreal humour. We are not mocking senility, as we are physicians. We are mocking a man’s refusal (or perhaps his entourage’s) to let go when he is incapable of carrying out his highest office, which carries with it nuclear missile launch codes. Although positioned in a surreal setting, every one of the blunders in this post has been amply documented. We have only changed some of the settings and names. As some of our subscribers seem to like our humour, let’s see what they think. Once again, we can reassure you that we don’t give nine Hancocks about who wins the US election.