A while ago, we stated that there were MPs who were doing the job they were elected to do.

One of them is the Right Hon. Esther McVey MP, who continues to ask questions prompting now routine escape and evasion answers from HMG. They must have taken a master class from the Great Houdini or undergone SAS selection, where you must withstand interrogation if caught.

Here is the latest example answered by no less than the MP who openly persecuted us on a website because, amongst other peccadillos, we dared to question the rules of six (remember that?).

HMG and Mr O’Brien MP announced that they have absolutely no intention of investigating the causes of excess mortality in England and Wales. Instead, they ran for cover behind the usual waffle of F&C words and sundry conditions and will set out a ‘“strategy”. A bit too late for those who have left us; the …