Breaking News: The UK Government will not Inform its Voters about Covid Vaccines
Follow on from The MHRA Papers - Part 2
The MHRA’s Expert Working Group on the 18th of November posed 36 questions, which we assume were mainly about the pharmacokinetics of the Covid vaccine, which we reported in Part 2 of our series:
The questions were not detailed in the minutes; they were all secret handshake stuff. Since we didn't think an FOI would provide the answer, we relied on a parliamentary question this time.
Here’s the answer:
Mr Gwynne hints that the EWG did receive some or all the answers to their questions. However, the message to the taxpayer is that you will take this stuff, pay for it, and not ask questions about any aspect of the vaccine's performance, contract, rationale for its use, or massive evidence gaps.
You will do as you are told, as this is a democracy. If you think it may not work or be toxic, that’s your problem.
This post was written by two old geezers running out of strategies to answer their questions. Any advice about what to do next would be welcome.
The result of all this is that trust in government and agencies is low. I would even guess at an all time low.
It really appears they don’t have our best interest at heart.
I don’t understand that they don’t understand that the only way to regain trust is to engage in discussion and be transparent.
At the moment all issues are ignored, in the hope that it will all go away and people will forget.
I sincerely hope that Bhattacharya and Kennedy start the debate, and hopefully the world will follow….
In the meantime, I think your continuing questioning of UKHSA, MHRA and government is great.
It’s amazing how easily shadow ministers slip from holding the government to account in opposition to serving the unelected blob when in government.
I see that Gwynne is a long COVID sufferer.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-60946667