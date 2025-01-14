The MHRA’s Expert Working Group on the 18th of November posed 36 questions, which we assume were mainly about the pharmacokinetics of the Covid vaccine, which we reported in Part 2 of our series:

The questions were not detailed in the minutes; they were all secret handshake stuff. Since we didn't think an FOI would provide the answer, we relied on a parliamentary question this time.

Here’s the answer:

Mr Gwynne hints that the EWG did receive some or all the answers to their questions. However, the message to the taxpayer is that you will take this stuff, pay for it, and not ask questions about any aspect of the vaccine's performance, contract, rationale for its use, or massive evidence gaps.

You will do as you are told, as this is a democracy. If you think it may not work or be toxic, that’s your problem.

This post was written by two old geezers running out of strategies to answer their questions. Any advice about what to do next would be welcome.