Our reader Debsylin asked us to investigate the Ozempic Zum Zum story reported in the Daily Telegraph.

All other commentators expressed similar wishes and widespread scepticism. If we were media executives, we would be apprehensive that the miracles reported in our outlets would no longer be believed.

The first thing that struck us re-reading Laura Donnelly’s piece is the witch's brew of content. The fountain of youth is mixed with forbidding smoking in pub gardens. By the way, what happens if there is a barbeque in a pub garden? Are they going to arrest the BBQ too? Last we looked, at BBQs smoke too.

We digress.

The brew continues, reminding us of lecanemab for Alzheimer’s (just in case you missed it). There is also a statement about circumventing the “nanny state” by investing in miraculous research like the one reported in the piece. No smoking in pub gardens does not belong to the nanny state; it belongs to a totalitarian agenda of which we have seen plenty in the last few years.

We digress again. Ageing: what do you expect? Ah yes! Ageing. The story's core are the statements attributed to Yale’s Prof Krumholz. Here are some of the quotes again:

Prof Harlan M Krumholz, one of Yale University’s leading professors, said the “mind-blowing” results showed the drugs appeared to slow down standard markers for ageing, in a way no other medication had achieved.

He said: “We talk about this epigenetic clock…could this actually slow the clock down?”

He also subscribed to the theory that it could slow down the process of biological ageing.

“Is it a fountain of youth… I would say if you’re improving someone’s cardiometabolic health substantially, then you are putting them in a position to live longer and better.”

The professor is entitled to his views on the research published in his journal, and no one has the right to censor it. This appears to be the source of the statements:

The Effect of Semaglutide on Mortality and COVID-19–Related Deaths: An Analysis From the SELECT TrialOpen Access

Data from the SELECT trial (or, to give its proper name, Semaglutide Effects on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients With Overweight or Obesity) were re-analysed and found to affect deaths from all causes positively.

During the 3.3 years of follow-up, participants in the Semaglutide arm were found to have significantly lower non-cardiovascular deaths and all-cause deaths. Here is the trial register link if you want to have a look: NCT03574597

We are not sure where the 11 studies published simultaneously cited in the Telegraph article come from. The relevant press release cites six new sub-studies. According to the press release, the six re-analyses were done based on three trials.

Still, Ms Donnelly has forgotten to report the authors’ interpretation of their study: “all comparisons following CV death should be treated as hypothesis generating because CV death did not meet the prespecified P value.”

“Hypotheses” do you read? The authors conducted six re-analyses of the data and found some weird stuff, including the beneficial effects of Covid deaths. SELECT started after the pandemic kicked off.

How do you interpret all this?

There is nothing wrong in re-analysing existing data so long as you prespecify what you are going to do (which the authors did) and do not follow the Himmler methods of analysis (torture the data long enough, and it will end up telling you what you want).

The Covid thing was opportunistic and would suggest that improving metabolism makes you less likely to die of cardiovascular causes. Plausible - but please do not tell the DHSC, or they’ll start stockpiling Semaglutide for the next pandemic - at our expense.

Why did the authors use the word “hypotheses”? This is the crux of the matter.

We guess that given that an anti-diabetic drug, if effective, should lower the risk of cardiovascular deaths, and their re-analysis found no evidence of that but found a purported effect of non-cardiovascular deaths and Covid deaths, they suspect bias of some kind or another.

There are plenty of precedent examples mainly related to the re-analysis of datasets.

It’s a shame that the sales teams of Zum Zum Water have hyped the authors' work.

Two old geezers wrote this post on behalf of Debsylin; God bless him or her. In addition, we can’t make 3+3 = 11. We would appreciate it if anyone could point us to the 11 studies cited in the Telegraph article. As for now, keep taking the Zum Zum water and wait for the next miracle.