After a lifetime spent mainly outdoors, serving and digging in strange places my head started to itch and flake.

I must admit I was not strict in applying cream, hats etc. When I was a child (Henry VIII was on the throne) no one bothered with the stuff.

One autumn the leaves fell, but come spring they did not come out again, so I was left with a rather bold dome.

Anyway, I went to see a dermatologist mate of mine. He comes from a village in Puglia, Southern Italy, not far from where my grandfather was born. He scraped, hummed, chuntered in Pugliese (difficult to understand if you are not trained) and told me I had several solar keratoses that needed treatment. They are considered pre-cancerous lesions, no joke.

The treatment was photodynamic and follow up. Wassthat? You go to a specialised centre. They scrape the area, drop some acid on your head, make you sit with a silly plastic cap on your block for a few hours and then subject the area to 4 minutes of intense light. Here is the description and the details.

The point is this. I saw the dermatologist Tuesday, got a referral from my GP in 2 hours, an appointment for yesterday morning in a few seconds and exactly a week later here I am with a burnt head and rapidly diminishing burning sensation. And mebbe the lesions have gone (follow up visit in January).

Ok, so I know the system, OK I have a medical degree. That’s it, I thought. But when I questioned the other folks sitting around with silly caps like mine it was the same story. Some of them even knew the staff by first name and were on their third or fourth courses.

The place was chaos at 7 in the morning, but by noon when I left there was hardly anyone in outpatients.

What is this place? It’s called IDI or ISTITUTO DERMOPATICO DELL’IMMACOLATA. It started operating in 1925 run by monks who have now all gone. But it’s close to the Vatican in Northern Rome. During World War II Dr Stablum, who defrocked to study medicine, hid 52 jews from the SS in IDI. So he is on the path to sainthood and is recognised as “Righteous Among the Nations” by the Yad Washem.

How much did my burnt head cost? 36 Euros.

Carl, ever the comedian, seeing me with my cap on, asked if I was having a hair transplant like Berlusconi. No, I answered. I swear it on Sir Sajid Javid’s head.

So make of the story what you will but it was written by a grateful old geezer.