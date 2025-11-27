Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
10h

It seems that in Italy they treat and protect patients, whereas in the UK protecting the NHS is more important.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
9h

I’ll put the thought (anonymously) to my skin czar and see what he says (if I can understand his Pugliese).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture