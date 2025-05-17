Tom has been invited to speak at the forthcoming General Assembly of the International Society of Drug Bulletins (ISDB). This will take place in the city of Romeo and Juliet at the beginning of October.
The task is to talk about 30 minutes on ”Lessons from the unknown, the expected, the false, the hidden and, maybe, the worthwhile: The Covid-19 vaccines case”.
ISDB describes itself as an international network of information providers and bulletins on medicines and other health products, independent of pharmaceutical and device industries.
In these times information independent of governments and industry (if you can tell the two apart) is the feeble light which prevents patients and whole communities from being abused by the all powerful. It is feeble because, like TTE, these bulletins rely by and large on subscriptions and donations to keep them afloat.
With the decline of independent science, investigative journalism, thinking academia and the rise of politicians, charlatans and influencers the ISDB outlets are perhaps the last place where both healthcare workers and patients can find sanity.
Despite the brief on “Covid vaccines” Tom is thinking of concentrating on the widest used: Pfizer BioNTech’s Comirnaty. There are other vaccines on the way based on similar technologies, but the story of the registration of Comirnaty and its aftermath is reasonably well documented.
Tom is not an extremist by nature, so he would like to base his talk on the main findings of the two series we ran on TTE:
The Kansas AG challenge:
And the working of the MHRA secret squirrels, intent on preventing panic rather than investigating possible harms
Given the limited time and the lack of familiarity of the audience with the content of the TTE Comirnatiy and MHRA series we would like your opinion on the five most important points to make to the editors of the bulletins. The editors may be familiar with all, some or none of the story but we doubt they had the time to go through regulatory documents in any great detail. Some of them may not believe bits of the presentation. So for the “best” parts we would be showing screenshots of (for example) the MHRA minutes (the first version, not the hyperdoctored one). These will be handled with care as they disappear in smoke after being shown, given the secrecy element.
Ssshhhhhh.
So, readers, please direct our efforts, remembering the type of audience but also the reach of their bulletins (which of course does not include the MSM).
This post was written by geezers looking for advice from their readers.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For me, the most important and indisputable feature of the whole farrago was the way in which long-standing and well-understood definitions and procedures were altered, multiple times, to accommodate the Sky Is Falling In narrative. I'm a lay person but clearly remember definitions of pandemic, vaccine, cause of death, and several others being changed. Perhaps the greatest howler was death *from any cause* within 28 days of a positive Covid test being ascribed to Covid.
Why was this necessary? Its clear consequence was to render impossible any accurate comparison of Before Covid with After Covid. What was this supposed to achieve other than gross distortion of statistics in the authoritarians' favour?
If there's one single thing that makes the vaccines stink of fish, it's this. That the producers, above all Pfizer, then went on to make out like bandits simply adds piquancy. A great many people in the pharma/academic/political complex did very well out of this, as did a whole host of their pet Progressive policies.
a) was there a serious public health threat in the first place?
b) what are the best ways of managing a respiratory virus that mutates so fast it is like catching an eel in your bare hands?
c) how come anyone ever came to believe that vaccines might even work, when we know that they are almost useless?
d) How bad were those early trials, and who was scrutinising them anyway?
e) How come the quality control permitted some batches to be so toxic that they were way off the scale of toxicity?
Thats just my starter for five...
(Declaration of Interest - my whole family - all of whom are technically at High Risk - had Covid in December 2019 following a visit from a US citizen who works in a large US military garrison town, and we didn't even phone the GP because it was just a normal, seasonal bug. I might have taken a couple of paracetamol. None of us vaccinated either - why bother? )
Bonus Ball: I've been a smoker for 50 years, and after getting Covid the taste and smell of tobacco was so vile I quit - for good!