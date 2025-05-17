Tom has been invited to speak at the forthcoming ​​General Assembly of the International Society of Drug Bulletins (ISDB). This will take place in the city of Romeo and Juliet at the beginning of October.

The task is to talk about 30 minutes on ”Lessons from the unknown, the expected, the false, the hidden and, maybe, the worthwhile: The Covid-19 vaccines case”.

ISDB describes itself as an international network of information providers and bulletins on medicines and other health products, independent of pharmaceutical and device industries.

In these times information independent of governments and industry (if you can tell the two apart) is the feeble light which prevents patients and whole communities from being abused by the all powerful. It is feeble because, like TTE, these bulletins rely by and large on subscriptions and donations to keep them afloat.

With the decline of independent science, investigative journalism, thinking academia and the rise of politicians, charlatans and influencers the ISDB outlets are perhaps the last place where both healthcare workers and patients can find sanity.

Despite the brief on “Covid vaccines” Tom is thinking of concentrating on the widest used: Pfizer BioNTech’s Comirnaty. There are other vaccines on the way based on similar technologies, but the story of the registration of Comirnaty and its aftermath is reasonably well documented.

Tom is not an extremist by nature, so he would like to base his talk on the main findings of the two series we ran on TTE:





The Kansas AG challenge:

And the working of the MHRA secret squirrels, intent on preventing panic rather than investigating possible harms

Given the limited time and the lack of familiarity of the audience with the content of the TTE Comirnatiy and MHRA series we would like your opinion on the five most important points to make to the editors of the bulletins. The editors may be familiar with all, some or none of the story but we doubt they had the time to go through regulatory documents in any great detail. Some of them may not believe bits of the presentation. So for the “best” parts we would be showing screenshots of (for example) the MHRA minutes (the first version, not the hyperdoctored one). These will be handled with care as they disappear in smoke after being shown, given the secrecy element.

Ssshhhhhh.

So, readers, please direct our efforts, remembering the type of audience but also the reach of their bulletins (which of course does not include the MSM).



This post was written by geezers looking for advice from their readers.

