Trust the Evidence

Paul Ellis
For me, the most important and indisputable feature of the whole farrago was the way in which long-standing and well-understood definitions and procedures were altered, multiple times, to accommodate the Sky Is Falling In narrative. I'm a lay person but clearly remember definitions of pandemic, vaccine, cause of death, and several others being changed. Perhaps the greatest howler was death *from any cause* within 28 days of a positive Covid test being ascribed to Covid.

Why was this necessary? Its clear consequence was to render impossible any accurate comparison of Before Covid with After Covid. What was this supposed to achieve other than gross distortion of statistics in the authoritarians' favour?

If there's one single thing that makes the vaccines stink of fish, it's this. That the producers, above all Pfizer, then went on to make out like bandits simply adds piquancy. A great many people in the pharma/academic/political complex did very well out of this, as did a whole host of their pet Progressive policies.

a) was there a serious public health threat in the first place?

b) what are the best ways of managing a respiratory virus that mutates so fast it is like catching an eel in your bare hands?

c) how come anyone ever came to believe that vaccines might even work, when we know that they are almost useless?

d) How bad were those early trials, and who was scrutinising them anyway?

e) How come the quality control permitted some batches to be so toxic that they were way off the scale of toxicity?

Thats just my starter for five...

(Declaration of Interest - my whole family - all of whom are technically at High Risk - had Covid in December 2019 following a visit from a US citizen who works in a large US military garrison town, and we didn't even phone the GP because it was just a normal, seasonal bug. I might have taken a couple of paracetamol. None of us vaccinated either - why bother? )

Bonus Ball: I've been a smoker for 50 years, and after getting Covid the taste and smell of tobacco was so vile I quit - for good!

