To our knowledge, TTE has never received major attention from MSM, apart from singling one or both old geezers for personal attacks. But that’s another story.

So it was neat to receive coverage from the German Swiss independent site Infosperber.

The piece is called “Zwei alte Knacker, die ihre Weisheiten zum Besten geben” which made us smile, given the use of the term “Knacker”. As our German is a bit rusty, we asked Matt to translate the piece for us and checked it with the browser translation.

“Two old geezers sharing their wisdom”

By Isabel Zwyssig / 18 October 2025

Two British researchers dissect pseudoscientific nonsense – sharply, with much irony and a critical mind.

When it comes to health, there’s a lot of “pseudoscientific mumbo jumbo”, as Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson call it. Evidence often takes a back seat.

A prominent example: Donald Trump once claimed that the children of women who had taken paracetamol during pregnancy would develop autism.

Hardly had Trump broadcast his warning when Heneghan and Jefferson summarised the current knowledge on paracetamol and pregnancy on their blog “Trust the Evidence” – an evidence-based guide, also for journalists.

In German, the blog title roughly translates to “Trust the Evidence.” It’s a mix of forensic analysis, British sarcasm, and scientific enlightenment. The blog is run by the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) at the University of Oxford.

Science with a sharp pen

Anyone tired of endless press releases and pseudoscientific fluff will find clarity here – accompanied by pointed, witty commentary on the absurdities of the healthcare system.

“Unrealistic and, in a sense, inconsiderate,” Heneghan and Jefferson wrote, describing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s April announcement that he would uncover the cause of a complex condition like autism in just five months. What was needed, they said, was not “hullabaloo” but a well-designed study. In the next instalment of their blog, they outlined what such a study would entail.

The authors: champions of evidence-based medicine

Heneghan and Jefferson are renowned scholars in clinical epidemiology and public health.

Jefferson, a general practitioner and epidemiologist, gained international recognition through his systematic reviews of influenza vaccines and antiviral drugs like Tamiflu. His persistent work exposed major concealment by the pharmaceutical industry – for instance, concerning Tamiflu. “The drug is hardly better than a placebo,” the Tages-Anzeiger headlined in 2014, based on Jefferson’s research.

Heneghan, Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford, is the Director of the CEBM and a practising family doctor. He analyses medical studies and upholds the principle that good medicine must rest on solid evidence. As he puts it: “Evidence is not the enemy of action – it is its foundation.”

A place for smart questions

With Trust the Evidence, the two scientists have created a platform for critical thinking. Their aim: to build trust in information about medicine and public health.

Jefferson describes the format this way: the blog is a space where he and Heneghan present critically reviewed evidence and ideas without censorship. They interact with readers, who in turn discuss among themselves. The more than 1,000 posts on diverse topics and the lively audience engagement speak for themselves.

Their insistence on free expression has a backstory: in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook blocked one of Heneghan’s articles on the effectiveness of face masks for allegedly spreading misinformation – even though he had confirmed that nothing in the post was false.

Dismantling health-policy poetry

Their blog post “The DHSC Teflon Shoulder Job in its Entirety” illustrates what defines their writing: a merciless yet entertaining deconstruction of those artfully worded bureaucratic replies that seem full of information at first glance – but on closer reading are as meaningful as an empty binder.

As they put it: “In a world full of noise, we prefer the sound of evidence – even if it’s occasionally drowned out by the hum of ministerial vagueness.”

The authors scrutinise the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s responses to their numerous COVID-related inquiries. Specifically, they dissect the “non-answers”—those polite text blocks that begin with “Thank you for your query” and never actually say anything. Heneghan and Jefferson call this “Teflon communication”: nothing sticks, everything slides off.

Their post isn’t a dry list of bureaucratic documents but a piece of investigative science communication with cabaret flair. The authors annotate ministerial evasions with razor wit. In response to one especially vague answer, they write: “We’re not sure whether this was written by a civil servant or a chatbot trained in evasive maneuvers.”

What makes the blog special?

Evidence instead of ideology

While many platforms lean either pro-government or conspiratorial, Trust the Evidence remains true to the principles of evidence-based medicine. The authors scrutinise studies, political decisions, and public narratives for their scientific validity.

Irony as a stylistic device

The texts bristle with sharp humour, making them a pleasure to read. Anyone who thinks epidemiology must be dry will be pleasantly surprised. One post on lockdown consequences quips:

“The collateral damage of lockdowns is not just economic – it’s epistemological.”

The damage, they argue, extends beyond economics to the very way we generate knowledge. The authors are like Sherlock Holmes and Dr House rolled into one – analytical, sarcastic, and always searching for truth beneath the spin.

Transparency and independence

The blog is independent, ad-free, and reader-funded – giving it the kind of credibility today’s media landscape desperately needs. No pharma PR, no political appeasement – just data, analysis, and the occasional jab at bureaucracy. Much of the content is freely available; deeper analyses and discussions are subscriber-only.

Breadth of topics

From vaccine policy and lockdown effects to emerging viruses like Oropouche fever (with Europe’s first cases in 2024), the authors tackle everything relevant to public health debates.

Solid information

The English-language texts assume some prior knowledge – those unfamiliar with study design or public health may sometimes feel lost. Heneghan and Jefferson aren’t neutral observers; they are engaged critics, often with an ironic undertone.

They describe themselves as “the two old geezers got dragged […] to put forward their pearls of wisdom.”

Loosely translated: “Two old geezers brought along to share their wisdom.”

Anyone seeking solid information about health topics should remember: Trust is good – “Trust the Evidence” is better.

This post was written by two old knackers.