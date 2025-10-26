Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter W's avatar
Peter W
8h

Congratulations! A well deserved recognition of what you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Dingwall's avatar
Robert Dingwall
7h

Prophets are so rarely honoured in their own country - even when they deserve to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture