This is an anonymised post as the points we will make are not personal but apply to what we see as a modern trend.

Recently, Tom received this email (subject line: Covid Vaccine Effectiveness)

“I am a researcher on HTA in Ruritania.

I would like to ask you one question. As to masks and social distancing, your systematic review is excellent and very impressive. In contrast, the effectiveness of Covid vaccine is very suspicious.

I have read several systematic reviews on the effectiveness of Covid vaccine, including the Cochrane review. However, their evaluation and conclusions are very suspicious. For example, according to my memory, a medical officer in the UK pointed out that the first RCT on the Covid vaccine excluded Covid cases during the evaluation period; if these cases had been included, there would have been no difference in Covid incidence between the vaccine and control groups. He pointed out that the company hid this information from the application documents.

Anyway, I would greatly appreciated if you could suggest the reliable information on the effectiveness or efficacy of Covid vaccine. I think that information based on RCTs is extremely limited, and most cohort studies would be biased.”

Recently, EBM seems to have become Evidence Biased Medicine. This is also true for HTA.

Thank you very much for your consideration.

I am looking forward to receiving your response”.

Nice and polite. But there are many problems with the message.

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As an aside, HTA stands for Health Technology Assessment. More or less, it’s the process by which public bodies decide whether to reimburse a licensed drug, biologic, device or whatever.

The first problem is the singular term “vaccine”. It’s nonsense, as several Covid vaccines are licensed in Ruritania. This alerted Tom to a possible lack of thought on the part of the email author.

Next is the following logic: I think or suspect that Covid “vaccine” evidence is dodgy, so given that you did so much work on “masks” and “social distancing” would you mind telling me what the effectiveness of the “vaccine” is, to I can sit on my hands and have a simple answer to what I see as a problem?

Tom answered: “Good morning. Thank you for your inquiry. We ran a 34 post series on Comirnaty in Trust the Evidence, our Substack”. Comirnaty, note, not “vaccine”. One of the many, although probably the most used.

In other words: go and read TTE.

By return, Tom got the answer

“Thank you for your information. I looked through your website.

However, I could not find any information on the effectiveness of Covid vaccine. Please let me know the most reliable systematic review related to this matter”.

We swear on Matt Hancock’s head that our friend could not have read and digested 34 posts in the 4 hours of the return answer, and that not being a paying subscriber would not have allowed access to our archives. Also, the one-liner this fella is after does not exist and cannot be retrieved on TTE.

Tom sent back: “Read the Comirnaty series”.

HTA bod finally answered:

” There is huge amount of information, but not specific one for the effectiveness of covid vaccine. Indeed, I give up”.

At this point, Tom closed the exchange and discussed it with the other old geezer.

HTA bod wanted a one-liner. We sent the bod to the 34 posts summarising the regulatory evidence for the licensing of Comirnaty. Any decent researcher would take the time to read, think, and perhaps comment.

The evidence for the posts took an enormous amount of time to assemble, read, assess, and write up, amounting to thousands of pages of complex, massive regulatory documents. We summarised the gaps in the evidence and if bod had the patience to read through them he would know that effectiveness cannot be assessed from these documents because, there is no robust case definition, no definition of complications or deaths no testing of transmission, evidence of lymphopenia post vaccination, unresolved PK questions and exclusion from the mega trial of those sectors of the population most like to benefit from the vaccine - like the elderly and those with poor immunity.

The exchange shows how someone in a key position in Ruritania was looking for a quick answer to a very complex and (then) novel intervention. “Answers” without hard graft.

This post was written by two old geezers who think that the 100-character syndrome has corrupted science, among other factors.