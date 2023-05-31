We ran two posts on some of the disturbing answers given by the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to members of the public regarding deaths after exposure to Covid vaccines.

Let’s sum up the facts.

The mission of the MHRA is “to protect and promote public health and patient safety, by ensuring that healthcare products meet appropriate standards of safety, quality and efficacy. We keep watch over medicines and devices, and take necessary action to protect the public promptly if there is a problem.”

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There are multiple types of reporting, and anyone can report a possible reaction or harm using what is known as the Yellow Card system. This is an electronic web-based reporting system accessible to anyone.

Replies to FOI requests centred around deaths indicate that the MHRA cannot easily identify reports of possible harms from covid vaccines because the task would exceed the statutory limit of 24 hours as it involves “extraction" and “manual review”.

The MHRA “does not hol…