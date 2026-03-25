Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Paul Ellis's avatar
Paul Ellis
7hEdited

The medical establishments have had many, many years to refine and stabilise these definitions. That they collapse into a fog-of-war flux at the slightest provocation reveals either gross incompetence (likely, considering the failures of competence visible in other sectors of our ruling classes) or political expediency.

Or both. Incompetent "politicians", incompetent because their mendacities and expediences fail, and are found out much more quickly than they had hoped.

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Verner Wheelock's avatar
Verner Wheelock
7h

Have you seen this by Martin Neil?

Is the UK meningitis 'outbreak' diagnosing hangovers?

Using AI to calculate relative & absolute risk of meningitis given symptoms and test

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/is-the-uk-meningitis-outbreak-diagnosing?utm_campaign=email-half-post&r=1ivi6c&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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