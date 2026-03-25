TTE covered the outbreak of meningitis B in Kent and the remarks made by the Secretary of State

Unprecedented Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson · Mar 18 Wes Streeting has expressed concern about the rapid spread and severity of the meningitis outbreak in Kent. According to UKHSA health officials, the number of confirmed cases has risen from 15 to 20. Streeting described the outbreak in Kent as unprecedented. Therefore, we thought we’d take a look at the data. Read full story

The two old geezers sleepily followed the evolving situation and the Scare Agency’s effort to identify cases, their contacts, and trace them. Unlike the Covid madness of the “Test and Trace” outbreaks, thankfully, the outbreaks of meningitis have few cases, perhaps a few more contacts and a few more possibles.

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The numbers have gone up and down as history taking and clinical suspicion give way to confirmatory laboratory testing. A negative growth of the Gram-negative bacterium after a period of observation leads to dropping the suspected case (discarding), while a confirmed case is one with a positive growth from a usually sterile site of our body. For example, the fluid that flows through our spinal cord (cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF) is one of them. But is it growth, bacterial growth, that makes the grade?

The geezers are not too clear on the tests used to confirm a case. Here is the definition:

If you look at the “at least one of the following”, you’ll notice the laboratory confirmation could be “isolated,” “identified”, “DNA”, or an “antigen”.

We think these are all synonyms for different tests. Taking a bit of a guess, these could mean bacterial culture, PCR, Real-Time PCR, and/or the presence of antibodies identifying a reaction to an unwanted visitor in three sites that are normally sterile and one - urine - that isn’t.

If our interpretation is correct, the test has all different profiles, different properties, but at some stage, isolation needs to take place for the Scare Agency to announce:

The strain belongs to a group of bacteria known as group B meningococci, sequence type 485, belonging to the larger clonal complex ST-41/44.

When we scrolled to the definition of the epidemiological link, we then got the following:

Let’s think of this “epidemiological link”: living in Canterbury should be straightforward; there are only 157,000 residents. But in a university town, things may be a little more fluid.

But what or who is a visitor?

We are informed that approximately 190 trains per day connect Canterbury with London.

Trains from Canterbury West stop at Ashford International in Kent, which links with several railway lines, including the High Speed 1 route, South Eastern main lines, the Southern Marsh Link train and the National Rail international stations (Eurostar). A further 53 trains per day link Canterbury with Dover.

So, let’s conservatively assume there are 30 to 100 passengers per train. In a three-week period, we get 175,000 to 580,000 passenger movements.

Here’s the network:

Then we have those who travel by bus, taxi or rideshare, private motorcar and superfit on cycling tours.

If any of these come into contact with any possible cases, we are in the hundreds of thousands, and then you have a national emergency.

So is it unprecedented? The mess and confusion created by sloppy definitions and unclear population denominators have created a media frenzy and, as usual, confusion in the TTE office about the nature and extent of this meningococcal outbreak.

When case definitions are loose or change midstream, and when the “population at risk” (the denominator) isn’t clearly defined, it becomes extremely hard to interpret how serious an outbreak really is.

Shifting case definitions (e.g., confirmed vs confirmed - awaiting microbiological group - vs probable vs discarded and epidemiological link) inflate or deflate numbers; unclear denominators (are we talking about a city, visitors, or outlying villages?) distort the perceived risk; and confusion between cluster and an outbreak can make a small cluster look like a large outbreak if framed poorly.

Rather than representing something unprecedented, this situation illustrates a well-recognised issue: confusion driven by inconsistent case definitions and unclear population denominators.

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder what or who a visitor is.