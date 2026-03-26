Eagerly the two old geezers awaited their Gov.UK email alerting them of the latest Canterbury Tale.

So imagine their puzzlement when the Gov.UK email dropped in their box this morning.

and clicking on the link they got this:

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An hour later we are told that with no new cases reported in recent days, from today, this news page will only be updated if there are significant developments in the investigation of the outbreak or the data, and the next update will be Tuesday.

To anyone with a combined 60 plus years in medicine, a fluctuating cluster of meningococcal cases, rising, then falling from 34 to 22 within days, looks less like history in the making and more like epidemiology doing what it always does. What is unprecedented, perhaps, is the volume, urgency, and theatrical pacing of the communications surrounding it.

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For the less battle-hardened, such as the health minister new to the rhythms of infectious disease, every curve looks exponential, every cluster historic. Meanwhile, the old hands nod, having seen it before, just without the daily headlines.

So that’s it folk. The unprecedented outbreak that each day looks less unprecedented than the last.

This post was written by two old geezers who are fed up with having to read between the lines.