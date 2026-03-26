Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
1h

Not to worry we now have a super fast pandemic plan in place. They have learnt nothing, especially the WHO. I think the band The Who could probably do it better and set to music.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
1h

I really wonder if these people are totally incompetent or totally captured. Neither scenario is assuring. Thank you for this.

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