In the snug of The King’s Arms, Oxford, where the carpets cling to history and spilt ale in equal measure, sat Tom and Carl, veterans not of war, but of footnotes, datasets, and the occasional institutional eyebrow-raise. Tom nursed a pint like it owed him money, and Carl peered into his empty glass as if it might yet produce a confidence interval.

Share Trust the Evidence

“Tell you what,” Tom began, “this whole business reminds me of Chaucer. Pilgrims, tales, confusion… only difference is, back then they knew what a story was.”

Carl nodded. “Aye. Now we’ve got confirmed cases that are confirmed… until they’re not.”

“Like your third pint,” said Tom. “Confirmed at the bar, discarded by the morning.”

They chuckled, a low, conspiratorial sort of laugh.

“Explain this to me,” Tom said, tapping the table for emphasis.

“A case is confirmed if it’s isolated, identified, DNA’d, antigen’d, basically if anything vaguely microbiological waves at it.”

“And yet,” Tom leaned in, “the same case can later be… unconfirmed?”

Carl smiled grimly. “Downgraded. Like a pub that used to do decent pints.”

“Ah yes,” Tom said. “From ‘confirmed’ to ‘actually, never mind.’ A sort of epidemiological witness protection scheme.”

Carl took a sip. “It’s all provisional, you see. Provisionally confirmed, which sounds like definitely maybe.”

“Or like saying it’s your round or mine, depending on further laboratory results.”

A group of students then laughed loudly nearby. Tom gestured toward them.

“Are they part of the outbreak?”

Carl shrugged. “Depends. Have they visited Canterbury since March? Or spoken to someone who’s spoken to someone who’s thought about Canterbury?”

Tom blinked. “So everyone, then.”

“Potentially. Especially with 190 trains a day.”

Tom leaned back. “So the denominator is… what? The population of Kent? England? The entire Southeastern rail network?”

Carl raised his glass. “To the denominator: simultaneously vast, vague, and very useful when you want to look important.”

Tom pulled out a crumpled napkin and began sketching imaginary graphs.

“Cases go up… cases go down… confirmed becomes probable… probable becomes discarded…”

Carl nodded. “And somewhere in there, a minister says ‘unprecedented.’”

Tom snorted. “Unprecedented? It’s a classic! Loose definitions, unclear populations, and a dash of media enthusiasm.”

“Chaucer would’ve loved it,” Carl said. “The Tale of the Bureaucrat: where numbers grow not by disease, but by definition.”

“And shrink by clarification,” Tom added.

Tom drained his pint. “So what’s the lesson, then?”

Carl paused, appearing to contemplate something profound, though in truth he was only trying to remember whose round it was.

“That clarity matters. If you don’t know what a ‘case’ is, you don’t know what you’re counting,” he replied.

Tom nodded. “And if you don’t know who’s at risk…”

“…you can make it sound like everyone is,” Carl finished.

They sat in silence for a moment, the hum of the pub filling the gap where certainty ought to be.

Then Tom grinned.

“Another round?”

Carl stood. “Provisionally confirmed.”

“And if it turns out you didn’t want it?”

Carl shrugged. “We’ll downgrade it then.”

The King’s Arms in Oxford, dating back to the 17th century, is a historic, lively pub known for its traditional charm and academic clientele. Once reputed to have the most “brains per square inch,” it attracts students and scholars, offering real ales, worn interiors, and a bustling, convivial atmosphere steeped in intellectual history. Well worth a visit if you are in Oxford, just watch out for the two old geezers in the corner.