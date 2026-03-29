Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Maurice McCarthy's avatar
Maurice McCarthy
7h

Whan that Aprille withe its showres sote ... (unconfirmed report)

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
5h

Beautiful! Now all I'd like to know: can 'potentially unconfirmed' become another useful bureaucratic category for anything, not just a scary 'health ishoo'?

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