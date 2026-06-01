Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
6hEdited

Only 40 Ct? Aww - clearly the results would have been even better had they used 50 Ct because 'moar' is always better! And what do the Quiagen people know about diagnostics anyway: their response shows they're only manufacturers, not proper scientists such as those employed by the Scare Agency ...

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Myra's avatar
Myra
7h

I would love to get into the minds of the Scare Agency’s employees. What do they think they are doing.

It is to justify their existence?

Do they like drama rather than a calming environment?

Could you interview them and ask?

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