You will all remember the panic-stricken days of late March 2026, when Canterbury — that ancient university city of pilgrims, cloisters and respectable alarmism — found itself at the centre of an “unprecedented” outbreak of deadly meningitis. Or rather, an allegedly unprecedented outbreak.

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Readers may also recall the curious sequence of confirmed cases which later became unconfirmed, and our earlier observation that “laboratory confirmation” could mean almost anything: “isolated”, “identified”, “DNA detected”, or merely an “antigen” in the undergrowth.

At the time, we hazarded a guess that the Scare Agency’s declarations rested upon some combination of bacterial culture, PCR, Real-Time PCR, and antibody reactions to an unwelcome microbial visitor discovered in various bodily compartments - three normally sterile, and one, urine, rather less so.

Then, during the sort of afternoon slumber that extreme old age occasionally imposes upon retired troublemakers, we were awoken by the electronic ping of a correspondent bearing gifts: the results of a Freedom of Information request sent to the Scare Agency itself. To everyone’s astonishment, the Agency replied with actual information.

The figures revealed that 15 of the 20 supposed cases rested solely upon PCR findings, with only one case confirmed by both PCR and bacterial culture. “MRU”, we learn, stands for the UKHSA Meningococcal Reference Unit; a title suggesting something formidable in white coats and biosecure refrigerators.

Most intriguingly, the Agency also disclosed a detail that might have been useful at the beginning of this little morality play rather than after the crowd had dispersed: a PCR cycle threshold (Ct) value of 40. Yes, Forty.

At which point the TOGs collectively spluttered into their tea. During Covid, respectable opinion insisted that Ct values above 28–30 represented little more than molecular ghost stories.

But no, no, this is different, we are assured. This is meningococcus—a bacterium, not one of those dubious “virus” things.

Yet before surrendering entirely to the wisdom of the priesthood, Carl committed one final act of heresy and consulted the manufacturer’s own documentation for the question test.

This, from Qiagen itself:

“The agent or agents detected may not be the definite cause of the disease, and the results are not intended to be used as the sole basis for diagnosis.

One might have imagined that sentence worthy of public mention. Qiagen goes further still, explicitly insisting that the assay should be used alongside conventional culture methods:

‘The QIAstat-Dx ME Panel is intended to be used in conjunction with standard of care culture for organism recovery, serotyping, and antimicrobial susceptibility testing’

In other words, PCR alone is not enough.

Which leaves us wondering whether this Canterbury episode was less a tale of epidemiology than a medieval exercise in transmuting molecular traces into public terror.

Chaucer, one suspects, would have recognised the type immediately. So, we end where we began: with two old geezers poring over obscure manuscripts, muttering about cycle thresholds and cultures, while officialdom assures the townsfolk that everything is entirely settled science.

This post was written by two old geezers wondering whether this is The Canon’s Yeoman’s Tale or merely the tale of two ageing alchemists; we leave the decision to the reader.