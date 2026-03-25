Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seb Thirlway's avatar
Seb Thirlway
1h

So it's down to paranoid use of PCR - again?

This caught my eye:

"Note: When Gram-negative diplococci are identified in a normally sterile site, the individual is provisionally treated as a confirmed case. This approach ensures prompt management while awaiting more advanced microbiological testing. "

There's still a fundamental disconnect - or ambiguity - going on in the terminology here. How can a case be _provisionally_ _confirmed? It depends on what we're talking about: the application intended for the terminology, which might be:

a) Individual management of an individual case; or

b) "Public-health" management (meaning, nowadays, Hold the Front Page, Notify the Minister, Minister Says Things With Gravitas, Everyone Runs About Screaming With Their Hands In The Air).

In and for situation (a), who really cares what terminology clinicians use? They could call me a "confirmed" case, or a "suspected" case, or "super-double-plus confirmed" case; and then "downgrade me" to another designation if they like. As long as they're responding to my symptoms, the results of tests they might do, the observed effect of interventions, they're doing the job right.

Similarly, there should be (and was, and perhaps still is) a middle ground between (a) and (b): something like quiet, watchful but not trigger-happy infectious disease surveillance. Run by people who know about case data, who understand that their job is different from the frontline-clinician's, who are totally at ease with (suspected, possible) case numbers being revised downwards.

The trouble starts when (a) leaks into Full-Blown (confirmed!) (b), and everybody from journalists down to the Secretary of State gets to have a whack at the outbreak-piňata to see if any sweeties for them might fall out of it. "Confirmed cases", to them, means something like a voucher of truth from God Himself. When in fact, that's not what it means at all.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture