The sleepy old geezers noticed more unclear and strange stuff in the Canterbury Tales.

The data on daily reported Cases of invasive meningococcal disease in Kent are coming down from 34 on the 20th of March to 22 on the 24th. This is largely driven by a reduction in probable cases. These are likely to be cases that, despite symptoms and history, tested negative:

However, the problems caused by the lack of clarity about which tests were used to “confirm” a case persist.

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Something odd happened on the 21st as the number of confirmed cases dropped from 23 to 20.

Note 2 states that a case initially classified as confirmed may be reclassified or discarded when additional laboratory results and clinical information become available. This applies to situations where: there are other negative results, for example, reference unit results, and there is an alternative diagnosis or where the clinical picture is no longer consistent with meningococcal infection

All very odd. So, can a confirmed case be unconfirmed?

Today’s text only adds to the confusion.

It says: “Note: When Gram-negative diplococci are identified in a normally sterile site, the individual is provisionally treated as a confirmed case. This approach ensures prompt management while awaiting more advanced microbiological testing. Subsequent confirmatory tests may identify alternative bacterial causes rather than meningococcus. In such instances, these individuals are downgraded from the outbreak case definition, although the true cause of their illness is still identified and managed appropriately. Equally probable cases may be escalated to confirmed cases as diagnostic tests become available or removed from the case list following the results of diagnostic testing”.

For the usual reasons, this text is disturbingly vague.

Gram-negative Diplococci are usually Neisseria, Haemophilus, Moraxella catharralis, Acinetobacter and Brucella.

Neisseria sp.,

Haemophilus,

Moraxella catarrhalis,

Acinetobacter,

Brucella.

All can be nasty and invasive. The first is the one that interests us; the rest, while possibly rarely entering the CSF, are unlikely candidates for meningitis, unless, of course, they are found in a non-sterile body fluid: urine.

We think we can hazard a hypothesis on the unceasingness of the cases, but we cannot be sure.

We think that the investigators used PCR to confirm cases. As our readers well know, PCR does not detect a bug in its complete replicable state. It cannot distinguish between debris and infectious states, or between simple contamination, which is very likely with such a sensitive test and fiddly sample-taking, like a lumbar puncture.

When the specimen reaches the reference lab, nothing grows, hence the confirmed case is discarded.

Panic over.

This post was written by two old geezers who are fed up with having to read between the lines.