Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Keith Dudleston's avatar
Keith Dudleston
8h

Would it be possible to challenge this arm of government, about the accuracy of their account, by judicial review?

Or do we accept that a government department can make misleading statements about a serious infectious disease and avoid any consequence?

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John Davison's avatar
John Davison
9h

Unfortunately unlike The Wife, bigpharma isn't concened about ageing or loss of beauty (sadly apparent to too many). It is though concerned about loss of power.

And so the unassailable paradigm continues. Want to check for anyone with any "disease"?

No problem, just hook up the good old PCR to get the desired result and the captured media trots out the desired message.

Then there's the good old Chinese mainly, Lateral Flow Tests, easily administered by self for the ever eager worried well.

And if you're positive to whatever - again no worries - bigpharma has a huge range of addictive/not so addictive and damaging anti anxiety/depression products for all occasions and types.

And if you eat your way out of worry - no problem, the latest weight loss jabs will do the trick.

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