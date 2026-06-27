Those of you who have ventured through The Canterbury Tales may remember the Wife of Bath. She is one of Chaucer’s great creations: gloriously opinionated, endlessly contradictory, and entirely convinced of her own case.

In her Prologue, she presents herself as the supreme authority on marriage while cheerfully admitting to manipulating, deceiving and browbeating several husbands into submission. She rails against male domination, yet demands absolute sovereignty herself.

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The Wife defends remarriage and sexual freedom using religious arguments, but she also twists scripture in ways that suit her own desires. She champions female independence with infectious confidence, yet beneath the bravado lurks an unmistakable anxiety about ageing, beauty and the loss of power.

Which brings us neatly to our own tale.

Readers may recall the Freedom of Information request featured in The Canon’s Yeoman’s Tale. The response we received was as revealing for what it sought to conceal as for what it admitted:

(MRU is the UKHSA Meningococcal Reference Unit in Manchester)

The figures revealed that 15 of the 20 supposed cases rested solely upon PCR findings, with only one case confirmed by both PCR and bacterial culture.

Most intriguingly, the Agency also disclosed a detail that might have been useful at the beginning of this little morality play rather than after the crowd had dispersed: PCR cycle threshold (Ct) values of 40 and 45.

Pointing to what we called molecular ghost stories.

The manufacturer of the PCR kits, Qiagen, explicitly insists that the assay should be used alongside conventional culture methods:

‘The QIAstat-Dx ME Panel is intended to be used in conjunction with standard of care culture for organism recovery, serotyping, and antimicrobial susceptibility testing’

In other words, PCR alone is not sufficient to confirm a case.

Our dogged correspondent, Hawkeye, did not let the bone go: He got an astonishing reply from the Scare Agency:

So the fourteen PCR-only cases (including, we presume, the 2 deaths) cannot be verified; they are confirmed unverifiable unconfirmed, just like the Wife of Bath’s story.

In addition, Meningococcal Meningitis is not as infectious as ILI, and some folks are carriers, so you would expect a confirmatory essay as opposed to the presence of bacterial debris to claim a confirmed case.

Hawkeye was also sent the CT values for the “positive cases”. Here they are for what they are worth:

Except that the case numbers as reported by UKHSA shifted from 40-something and then to 20 (see above in the first response), not nineteen.

Presumably, the 20th is the culture-only case. The only credible verification we have.

Yet again, we are amazed that the Scare Agency continues to put out misleading, unverifiable, poor science, and gets away with it.

This post was written by two old geezers who hope never to meet the Wife of Bath. But perhaps they have.