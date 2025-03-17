Case control studies begin with an outcome that has already happened and are therefore retrospective. They test a focused hypothesis. In the following example, exposure to whole cell pertussis vaccine (wP) caused serious neurological disorders (such as convulsions or infantile spasms) in children (the cases) who were compared to controls, similar children who did not have the outcome of interest.

Share

Researchers then ask both the cases and controls about their vaccination history. The controls are selected by closely matching specific characteristics of the cases (age, gender, social class of parents, type of birth, etc). In theory, all cases and controls need to be comparable for every known variable except one: exposure to the vaccine. This is to enable the discarding of any possible alternative causal explanation for the outcome observed. Researchers analysing possible associations must be blinded to the status of cases and controls because of the high likelihood of bias.

In the 1970s, the UK government commissioned the large-scale epidemiological study known as the National Childhood Encephalopathy Study (NCES) to assess whether wP caused serious neurological disorders.

NCES (and its US counterpart) were the largest case-control studies undertaken on vaccines at the time. NCES included 354 children aged 2-35 months hospitalised in England and Wales for acute severe neurological disorders and 524 controls matched for age, gender, and area of residence.

Records were available for only 262 cases, with no specific case definition provided. Exposure to whooping cough (wP) occurred up to 28 days before the onset of spasms in the cases, and on the same day for the controls. This was determined from general practitioners' and community physicians' records. The cases involved children with infantile spasms classified into three types based on their histories.

Symptomatic - children with a prior disorder which could have been associated with the spasm; the preceding factors were identified and classified as perinatal for 49 children (e.g. birth asphyxia), as postnatal for eight children (e.g. meningitis) and as congenital for 35 children (e.g. tuberous sclerosis); Cryptogenic - 163 children with no prior disorder or event which could have been associated with the spasm; Doubtful - 14 children with no prior disorder which could have been associated with the spasm but whose development was not classified as normal.

Twenty-four cases and 68 controls had been exposed to DTP in the preceding 28 days. The study concluded a small increased attributable risk (1 in 300,000) of severe brain damage caused by wP.

The main criticisms levelled at the NCES (lack of case definition, reliance on GP notes for exposure verification, selection bias during the case finding phase, and unclear time frames pre- and post-dating exposure) were partly addressed in a ten-year follow-up study published in 1993 and a temporal relationship modelling paper.

The 1993 paper had a small case numerator (12), making its conclusions unstable. Its findings were similar to those of NCES. The time modelling study suggested that the timing of the wP immunisation could have accelerated the onset of “infantile spasms.”

The largest case-control study in the USA involved 358 children aged 1 to 24 months in the late 1980s and their 687 controls. The study failed to find a significant association in the first seven days after wP immunisation. The authors, however, could not exclude a raised risk.

Ultimately, every retrospective study can be criticised on the quality of its data, as the data collection was not primarily designed for research purposes. For example, GP notes used in the NCES were not primarily designed for the NCES.

In the absence of trials to assess influenza vaccine effectiveness post hoc, there has been an increased reliance on the case test‐negative study design after the influenza season.

‘Test-negative studies recruit cases who attend a healthcare facility and test positive for a particular disease; controls are patients undergoing the same tests for the same reasons at the same healthcare facility and who test negative.’ [Vandenbroucke 2019]

The data in a case test‐negative design are sometimes harvested from a surveillance cohort. In this case, it is described as 'nested' within the cohort. For example, Monitoring Vaccine Effectiveness (I‐MOVE) measures the effectiveness of influenza vaccines in Europe.

The study design consists of selecting influenza cases (e.g., cases of ILI who have tested positive for influenza) and controls (cases of ILI who have tested negative). Subsequently, cases and controls are stratified by vaccination status.

An estimate of vaccine effectiveness (VE) is derived from the Odds ratio of influenza in vaccinated/unvaccinated participants using the standard formula VE = 1 ‐ OR.

Despite their popularity, test‐negative designs have limited public health significance.

The design does not test field effectiveness, but the capacity of the vaccines to generate a negative polymerase chain reaction result (what we would call laboratory efficacy). Both cases and controls are symptomatic, so any prevention is solely focused on the negativity of laboratory tests. In addition, no applicable public health absolute measures of effect can be derived (such as absolute risk reduction and its reciprocal number needed to vaccinate - NNV), as the background rates of infection and viral circulation are not part of the calculation of the estimates of effect.

The mathematical method first used by Broome and colleagues, who first proposed the test negative design to assess pneumococcal vaccine efficacy in 1980, is correct if three key assumptions are met:

The risk of non‐influenza ILI is the same in vaccinated and non‐vaccinated individuals (a factor called “k” by Broome and colleagues) (Broome 1980); The attack rate in the vaccinated population is low; and The circulating serotypes are similar to those in the selected population within the case‐control studies based on test‐negative design.

All assumptions are unlikely to be fulfilled simultaneously, especially in multicentre/multicountry surveillance cohorts with a non‐random sampling frame.

Case test‐negative studies are a way of dodging the key question of the absence of randomised trials to sustain global interventions. As we have shown with the CDC case, they are a misleading substitute for trials, using slack methods and politics to mislead anyone with no grounding in methods.

Controls should be chosen in the absence of an outcome. In a case-negative design, as all have ILI symptoms, the only outcome assessed is PCR positivity, which on its own is not proof of infection.

This post was written by two old geezers who were trained in epidemiology.

Readings

Department of Health and Social Security. Whooping cough. Reports from the Committee 306 on Safety of Medicines and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. London: 307 HMSO 1981.

Infantile spasms and pertussis immunisation, 310 English. Lancet. 1983 May 7; 1(8332):1031-4.

Pertussis immunisation and 313 serious acute neurological illnesses in children. BMJ. 1993 Nov 6; 307(6913):1171-6.

Temporal relationship modeling: DTP or DT 316 immunizations and infantile spasms. Vaccine. 1998 Jan-1998 Feb 28; 16(2-3):225-317.

Risk of serious 320 acute neurological illness after immunization with diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine. A population-based case-control study. JAMA. 1994 Jan 5; 271(1):37-41.

Vaccines for preventing influenza in the elderly. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2018, Issue 2. Art. No.: CD004876. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD004876.pub4. Accessed 15 March 2025.

Why have three long-running Cochrane Reviews on influenza vaccines been stabilised?

The case test-negative design for studies of the effectiveness of influenza vaccine. Vaccine 2013;31(30):3104-9.



