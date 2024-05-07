Cassiopea64 writes in the language of Dante and Manzoni, Verdi, Puccini and Rossini, of Ludovico Einaudi and Ennio Morricone. She writes in the language I have been brought up and which is expressive and melodious. However Cassiopea, whoever he or she is, also has sharp eyes and is following our thread.

Cassiopea clicked on the link of one the PK studies we listed in this morning’s post and read the content carefully.

This is the report of Pfizer’s biodistribution study 185350. All 77 pages of it. At page 29 Cassiopea spotted this in the certificate of Analysis:

Study 185350’s title is Tissue Distribution Study of a [3H]-Labelled Lipid Nanoparticle-mRNA Formulation Containing ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 Following Intramuscular Administration in Wistar Han Rats and is part of the list we published in this morning’s post:

Now, it’s not clear what is carcinogenic: the lipid, the radioactive label, the concentration, the dose or whether it is only carcinogenic in California. But sleep reassured, Acuitas and Pfizer will have done some carcinogenesis studies to get it through regulation. Wanna bet?

We will go back to this study in future posts and the topic of carcinogenicity, but for now a hurrah for Cassiopea.

This post is not carcinogenic.