Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
8h

As Peter Gotzche said in his book:

DEADLY MEDICINES AND ORGANISED CRIME: HOW BIG PHARMA HAS CORRUPTED HEALTHCARE

"The main reason we take so many drugs is that drug companies don't sell drugs, they sell lies about drugs. Blatant lies that—in all the cases I have studied—have continued after the statements were proven wrong."

Peter Gøtzsche, co-founder of Cochrane and former director of the Nordic Cochrane Centre

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Dan Newell's avatar
Dan Newell
10h

I'm pretty confidant in saying that Martin hasn't missed any Mensa meetings.

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