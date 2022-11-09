Censorships and their Antidotes in Covid Times
Persecution of those with differing views is alive, well and kicking. Energised by the Covid pandemic.
A defrocked philosopher and bon viveur, Giordano Bruno committed a heinous crime: his philosophy did not agree with the official science embodied by the Catholic Church. Bruno thought the earth rotated around other planets and the universe was infinite: real heresy. After eight years of detention, unlike Galileo, he refused to recant and was burned at t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Trust the Evidence to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.