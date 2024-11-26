While 007 was on holiday to Dr No’s island, his colleague Clark Kent drew our attention to this apology sent by none other than Mr Zuckenberg to the US Congress:
As you know, we are not political and do not give two Hancocks who is in power, but we have no reason to disbelieve Mr Zuckenberg when he writes that the Biden administration pressured Meta to censor stuff.
It’s a shame that Meta is still at it, and Mr Zuckenberg forgot to tell his bots or whoever is applying censorship to stop. In ending his apology, Zuckerberg wanted to draw attention to the fact he is apolitical - and that he also doesn’t give two Hancocks who is in power.
Those of us who have been censored publicly know that it is not the most pleasant of experiences and gives the lynch mob another chance to attack.
This post was written by two old geezers and is dedicated to those who still believe we live in democracies. This is Trust the Evidence, and we are here to stay. We certify that we are not FSB or GRU. We do not know a word of Russian between us and would not know a spy if he/she hit us between the eyes. You can trust us, as we are doctors.
I’m injured from my one and only pfizer shot. 2021 was a terrifying nightmare for me and thousands of others. The governments weren’t acknowledging shot injuries, doctors had no idea how to treat, we were called anti vaxxers. I found support groups on facebook, I realized I wasn’t the only one. We were all trying to find help. It was nuts having to go to facebook looking for medical help. We also supported each other but had to tread carefully as we were being censored. We had to come up with code words, instead of calling them vaccines we called the cupcakes hoping to avoid the censorship. Some people were banned for months. The cruelty foisted upon us was brutal. The injuries were getting nary a mention on MSM or governments so people just thought we were antivaxxers because that propaganda was getting out in spades. And the doctors, scientists who could have made a huge difference in the ruination of life were smeared and censored too. To me this is more than disgraceful it was criminal.
For such a smart guy could mark not differentiate between insidious online chat and harmless chat. In the old days we called someone who did what he did, a rat.