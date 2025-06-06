Consider subscibing to our channel to get the latest update as we investigate the mounting problems in healthcare.

You say it's not serious, but in Sweden, for example, we prepare for mass vaccinations, isn't that necessary, according to you?

Tom: “Well, we will never know whether they'll work because, of course, there is no target virus to test the vaccine against. Usually, pandemic vaccines and other vaccines are registered before the virus is around, and so it's a gamble whether these vaccines will work.

What the evidence shows from the hundreds of studies that we have reviewed is that these vaccines have got a performance which is not very good. They work best in healthy adults, i.e those who've got good immune systems in the first place, and for which they are usually not recommended.”

But you give one picture here of this flu not being so serious, but the WHO gives another picture, and they call it a pandemic. What do you say about calling this flu a pandemic?

Tom: “I don't understand what a pandemic is anymore, and the reason for that is that in 2003, the WHO described an influenza pandemic as follows: An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.

Sometime in May 2009, this definition changed as follows: an influenza pandemic may occur when any new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity. In other words, what they've done is they've taken out the part that referred to simultaneous outbreaks high morbidity, that's a very high number of severe cases and mortality.”

This 2009 definition could very well fit seasonal influenza, so I don't understand what the difference is anymore.

But who is gaining from this altered definition of a pandemic?

Tom: “The new definition lowers the threshold, making a pandemic now, and possibly a pandemic going on for some time, and it obviously favours those who have to sell products, including research, of course. Let's not forget the media as well as the pharmaceutical industry.”

