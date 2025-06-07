Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Maurice McCarthy
10h

Having worked on open hearth steel furnaces I know that thirst very well. We'd order three pints each and the first was gone before the second was poured.

John Davison
4h

Indeed. Control the media and you control the people.

Even easier these days because increasingly over the last forty years or so children are no longer taught how to think but what to think.

Thus the school of none thought permeates everywhere especially evidenced in matters medical and media.

There are always two sides, often many sides, to a story yet the MSM is seen by most as the only purveyor of the truth.

I remember in the early days of Clown World, listening to the likes of Carl and Clare Craig. I wondered how long they'd last before those on high (who precisely are they really I wonder) ensured they were cancelled.

The days of interrogatory journalism are mostly dead.

And yet there is some hope, I reckon about 20% of us were and will forever be slow thinkers and perhaps the one good thing to come out of Covid is that more and more treat the MSM - especially the BBC and Guardian with deserved disdain.

