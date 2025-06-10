Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nik's avatar
Nik
1h

Hold on,you old geezers! According to the British Ornithology Trust and countless of other bird lovers all over Facebook, Chikungunya virus is wiping out the most British of birds, the Blackbird!

As we are a nation of animal lovers, we will desperately need a vaccine to protect us and the blackbirds on our bird tables.

Is this a sign that the UKHSA has started a propaganda war on twitchers via Fbook??

By the way,how's the Covid vaccine in Civets and poodles working out?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
2h

Oh - and here I thought this was some special vaccine for Chihuahuas ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture