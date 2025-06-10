What would the two old geezers do without the enablers and the UK Health Scare Agency? We would walk our dogs, discuss the sex of angels and watch some stand-up comics nursing our beer for a few laughs.

Nah, we don’t have to.

Hawk Eye 2 sent us this story: Chikungunya vaccine (IXCHIQ) temporarily paused in people aged 65 and over as precautionary measure. This is a precautionary measure while the MHRA conducts the safety review.

Well, good for the enabling MHRA, they are doing their job: v (that’s an AAA rating) to protect the citizens of the United Kingdom.

Chikungunya virus is a nasty arthropod-borne disease, against which IXCHIQ was enabled in February 2025 by the enablers who are restricting its license because:

Not suspended, restricted, or paused, as the title reports.

So what’s funny? This statement:

There will be no impact on operational issues as this vaccine is not yet available in the UK, and therefore, there is no immediate safety concern.

Instead of doing a proper job on, say, the Oxford (delete) AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines or the pharmacokinetics of Comirnaty, the triple AAA-rated enablers are worrying about a non-threat and taking the trouble of telling us what wonderful public servants they are.

This post was written by two old geezers who are laughing all the way to the pub.