The two old geezers had never heard of ddPCR (Droplet Digital PCR). It is described as “a highly sensitive method for counting DNA/RNA molecules by partitioning a sample into thousands of tiny oil droplets, running PCR in each, and then counting positive (amplified) vs. negative droplets to get absolute quantification, offering better precision and lower detection limits than traditional qPCR, especially for rare targets like cancer mutations. It works by creating water-in-oil emulsions, performing end-point PCR in individual droplets, and using fluorescence to count positive droplets, thus determining the initial target concentration without needing a standard curve”

Its most common application at present is in oncology to detect ultra-rare mutations, which could be used to guide the use of the newest-generation drugs.

Difficult to argue with that.

However, go back to 2020-21 and consider the wholly inappropriate use and reporting of qPCR, which essentially created a monster. Now think of ddPCR as capable of finding the most minute RNA particle in a swimming pool or in Matt Hancock’s ego. Then you can start getting as worried as the two old geezers. That’s how sensitive ddPCR is.

It has been used by those who believe (not prove) that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted via airborne particles, including every RNA fragment. It was used in this way because qPCR could not provide what they sought. So if you want to prove (not test your hypothesis), you torture the specimen until it tells you what you want to hear.

Now think of this application to new threats. You want Skeleton Valley fever? Served.

You want Olduvai Gorge paralysis? Step this way.

With the current state of ethics in biomedical science, MSM and medical journals reporting this misuse of technique will result in a perennial alarm. Just what the Scare Agency ordered.

The two old geezers think that this threat will become even more likely as cash is shifted from a broken infectious disease system to research of the real killers: cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disorders.

It’s worth remembering that detecting RNA is not the same as detecting an infectious virus: ddPCR can find a needle in a haystack. It just won’t tell you whether the needle can still poke you - ddPCR counts molecules, nothing more.

This post was written by two old geezers who warn against RNA-chasers

