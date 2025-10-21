The back-pedalling race began in September 2022. Back then, it was a sprint, but with Chris Whitty’s latest utterings at the Covid inquiry, the backpedalling has turned into a marathon.

At his latest appearance at the Inquiry, Whitty revealed that outdoor Covid curbs ‘happened by accident’.

Whitty said he couldn’t see the logic of restricting outdoor activities from an infection control perspective.

“If we were running things again, this is one of the areas where I think I would have preferred a policy that was more liberal about children’s play,” he said

Was this hindsight, asked Lady Hallett? Emphatically, Sir Chris emphasised he had concerns about outdoor restrictions at the time.

Yet, right at the pandemic outset, Whitty indicated that school closures were one option under consideration. He said: “School closures and bans on mass gatherings will need to be considered if there is evidence of onward transmission of COVID-19 in the UK.

When schools reopened in March 2021, he was “at best ‘lukewarm’” about the speed of that reopening. Chris clashed with Boris Johnson over his “big bang” plan to reopen schools and was ‘very unhappy’ about the plan.

According to the Institute for Government, in meetings of SAGE, “the view of Chris Whitty … informed by SAGE, was that no more than 20 % of pupils should be in school, and ideally only 10 %, if school closures were going to help stem the pandemic.”

As a CMO, Whitty attributed excess mortality to statin starvation over 12 months, failed to communicate commensurate risks of SARS-CoV-2 to his patients, endorsed the use of vaccines, the properties of which not even regulators understand, and endorsed the use of face masks in the absence of evidence of effectiveness or knowledge of the mode of transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

He also regularly participated in doomsday scenarios: Back in 2021, he wrongly said that a “big increase in hospitalisations due to Omicron is fairly certain”. As late as January 2022, Whitty warned the NHS faced “very substantial pressure over the next couple of weeks” with the Omicron variant. Then, he used a “surge in mortality” as the marker of severity. In January 2021, he warned the NHS was facing the “most dangerous situation” in living memory: “If the virus continues on this trajectory, hospitals will be in real difficulties, and soon. Staff-to-patient ratios - already stretched - will become unacceptable even in intensive care,” he said.

At the inquiry, Sir Chris defended the decision to close schools, insisting more people would have died from Covid-19 without the measure. With no credible evidence for the assertion, the CMO still felt the need to cover up for the incredibly bad policy to close schools.

When he was asked about the rule of six that was brought in September 2020, Sir Chris said children could have been excluded, but this “would probably have led to a higher level of transmission”. Apparently, he would have preferred “three households able to meet rather than six individuals.”

It seems the CMO has learnt nothing beyond deferring to his own feelings and opinions to inform policy.

The backpeddling race still has a long way to go before it’s finished.

