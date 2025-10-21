Trust the Evidence

Myra
7h

I am fuming. I wrote to Whitty and others at the time, pointing out their follies and disastrous policies. For him to be standing there and saying that yes, maybe they went too far….

Where are the consequences for him? Does he just get away with all of this without repercussion? If there are no direct consequences for this individual, I am very worried that this could all be done again….

Vivien C Buckley
6h

It’s hard to make sense of so many draconian decisions based on “misinformation”, which led to mandates. One could speculate, but then I’d be called a conspiracist. We were made pliant with the excessive fear pumped out on an hourly basis, which now looks like a designed strategy. Two notables, Boris Johnson and Gavin Newsom were caught at parties while the rest of us had hotlines to squeal on your neighbour if they didn’t obey the rules. Why weren’t these men and the party goers gripped in fear?

This whole scam made millionaires and billionaires even richer. Regulatory agencies knew absolutely nothing about this technology but deemed it safe and effective at the same time censoring opposing science. Forcing people to take the shot through job loss as herd immunity could not be attained by any other means. Blaming those people who refused the shot for the continuation of the virus, placing a big bullseye on their backs at a time when extreme fear was rampant. Now, the fall out with vaccine injuries which are being denied. McMaster university just came out with seeing clots in people who are not responding to traditional medications, and are baffled. Cancer rates are up, but 3+ years ago it was blamed on lock downs but today cancer rates are still climbing, which is “baffling.” The big con is still alive and well but who holds the puppet strings?

