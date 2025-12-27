Trust the Evidence

Maurice McCarthy
"Medicine is one huge power structure. No one is allowed to lift a finger outside of their allotted scope. What I'd like to know is: just who is at the top?" Auntie Heather ~1998

Paul Ellis
"...individuals are reluctant to make crucial decisions for fear of overstepping their boundaries."

...or make things up for their own convenience. A few years ago I went to the local hospital for an ECG. I asked the technician if I could look at it afterwards and was told "no, this is hospital data". I pointed out that it's actually personal information of which I own the copyright and under the GDPR I'm entitled to it. The tech wouldn't budge so I asked to see her manager, who tried to bluster me, so I politely but very firmly told her the same thing. With eyes like saucers she gave me a printout. I doubt she'd ever been challenged before in this way.

It's fortunate that I'm an articulate, middle-class, late-middle-aged white man who can speak concisely, in grammatically structured sentences, in RP.

