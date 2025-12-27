Christmas Tales from the Frontline
The bureaucratic maze
“I need some of the preservative-free eye drops - I’ve tried every pharmacy, and there’s a national shortage,” I say. “The issue is this lady has to put them in every hour, and she was seen by a casualty doctor who gave her the drops and a prescription to complete the course”
“Do you have any in stock?” I ask.
“Just hold the line,” says the hospital pharmacist
“Hello, yes we do have the ones you need in stock,” comes the reply.
Excellent. If I write an FP10 prescription, can the woman pick it up today?
“Just one problem, you’re not a hospital doctor,” says the pharmacist.
“You mean, despite being an NHS urgent care doctor, I can’t get her the drugs she needs because the hospital won’t allow it.”
“Yes, that’s correct. You’ll have to try and get her a hospital doctor to prescribe it.”
Prescriptions issued by non-hospital doctors are still legally valid. This means hospital pharmacies may dispense medications prescribed by any licensed physician, although some may limit dispensing to inpatients or outpatients receiving treatment at that hospital.
You might assume that the NHS operates as a single organisation focused on patients’ best interests. However, the reality is quite different: it often resembles a bureaucratic maze where individuals are reluctant to make crucial decisions for fear of overstepping their boundaries.
You mean I’ll have to send her back to casualty? I say…….
"Medicine is one huge power structure. No one is allowed to lift a finger outside of their allotted scope. What I'd like to know is: just who is at the top?" Auntie Heather ~1998
"...individuals are reluctant to make crucial decisions for fear of overstepping their boundaries."
...or make things up for their own convenience. A few years ago I went to the local hospital for an ECG. I asked the technician if I could look at it afterwards and was told "no, this is hospital data". I pointed out that it's actually personal information of which I own the copyright and under the GDPR I'm entitled to it. The tech wouldn't budge so I asked to see her manager, who tried to bluster me, so I politely but very firmly told her the same thing. With eyes like saucers she gave me a printout. I doubt she'd ever been challenged before in this way.
It's fortunate that I'm an articulate, middle-class, late-middle-aged white man who can speak concisely, in grammatically structured sentences, in RP.