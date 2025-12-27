“You want the Crisis team,” says the call handler.

“This woman is in a critical state and is likely to pass within the next 48 hours. I have administered pain relief and arranged for a syringe driver, but it is essential to secure crisis care immediately. She is currently in the upstairs bedroom, and her daughter is the only person available to help care for her, including turning her. Prompt assistance is critical.”

“The problem is the crisis team has no capacity,” says the lady.

Hmm, sounds familiar, I think to myself.

“So, what you mean is when there is a crisis, there is no crisis team available,” I say.

I can’t help but think that the crisis team needs a name change.

“Yes, unfortunately,” comes the reply.

Share Trust the Evidence

When community and social care disappear, end-of-life care quietly defaults to hospital care. People don’t end up in A&E because they want to be there; they end up there because no one is available at home when things go wrong at two in the morning. The evidence backs this up. National charities and NHS reviews show that poor access to community nursing, social care, and out-of-hours palliative support leads to unnecessary ambulance call-outs and emergency admissions at the end of life.

“Now that the pain relief is kicking in, the issue is that this individual has soiled the bed and needs it to be changed; the daughter can’t do it on her own.”

I’m sorry, there’s nothing we can do.

Well, can you let the crisis team know that I’m the crisis team today, and I’ll sort it.”

Most people say they want to die at home, but without proper community care, families are left frightened and unsupported, and hospitals become the last refuge. It’s not good medicine, it’s not dignified care, and it costs more in the long run.

We’ve known for years that properly funded community and social care keeps people where they want to be. We just haven’t acted on it - not even for Christmas.