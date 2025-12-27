“I need the rapid response team to help prevent an urgent admission,” I say.

“What’s the problem?” the response team member asks.

“Well, this lady was seen in casualty last night and has had a fall, has a couple of broken ribs, is in pain, and is slightly confused and lives alone,” I say.

“The issue she is having is great difficulty doing any tasks, even reaching the toilet is a problem, she’s also confused and has a UTI that wasn’t addressed - she needs social care support within 2 hours to prevent hospital admission,” I say.

“The slight problem is we can’t do it in 2 hours; we could do it in 72, as we have no capacity,” comes the response

“However, if you admit her to the hospital, they’ll probably arrange it much faster.”

A lack of adequate social services contributes significantly to preventable hospital admissions, placing unnecessary strain on already stretched healthcare systems - minor or manageable issues can quickly escalate into medical crises. In many cases, hospital admission becomes the default response, not because acute treatment is required, but because no safe or sustainable alternatives exist in the community.

The absence shifts responsibility to hospitals, leading to longer stays, delayed discharges, and poorer outcomes. A persistent effect of social care gaps is delayed discharge: about 1 in 7 hospital beds in England are occupied by patients who are medically fit for discharge but cannot leave due to insufficient social care or community support.

“Thanks for your help,” I say. “I need to get on and ring the ambulance service.”