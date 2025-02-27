This is a simplified version of our work on the evidentiary rules for establishing causality or the chain of transmission of respiratory viruses. Universally accepted rules are badly needed, as, in their absence, the chaos we saw during the recent pandemic will hinder our proper understanding of the ecology of respiratory viruses and our efforts to do something about them.

The complete study and hierarchy are available as a PDF at the end of the post for those who want to read more.

Another aspect of the puzzle is the mode of transmission of these respiratory agents. From the 1950s onwards, many experiments were carried out to try and understand precisely how you could end up with, say, an adenovirus “Flu.” Transmission may occur in many ways, from body fluids (sneezing, droplets, aerosols) to contact or even faeces. However, when quarantined volunteers are purposely exposed to known agents, challenge studies have given equivocal results, and transmission is not linear or 1 to 1.

Before presenting and analysing reliable evidence on transmission, we need to explain the evidentiary rules.

What does “reliable” mean? In the 1970s, Gwaltney and J Owen Handley lamented the absence of recognised rules for documenting the transmission of respiratory viruses and proposed their postulates. Forty years on, with the advent of molecular virology, there is a need to integrate the clinical, epidemiological and molecular perspectives into a single instrument that can narrow transmission uncertainties. The documented research wastage caused by unclear rules and reliance on stargazing rather than evidence overwhelms the case for clear rules.

First, a good history and clinical examination of people with suspected infection are essential. People taking medications such as corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants or who have risk factors such as obesity are more likely to have prolonged infections. History taking is also essential because it tells us the day of onset of symptoms, which is associated with the likelihood of infectiousness in most people. Yet, none of the billions reported in the pandemic provide the day of onset.

Second, only correctly taken and managed samples should be subjected to PCR-based tests.

Furthermore, PCR in a binary (yes/no) mode tells us nothing about the donor's infectiousness status. We need to link the clinical history with an estimate of viral load expressed as cycle thresholds. Don't take our word for it—take governments. In the days when there was a functioning public health department, Public Health England published an essential document on Understanding the Cycle Threshold in SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR.

The vital message lost in the pandemic frenzy was that the cycle threshold has an inverse relationship with the presence of the replication-competent virus capable of infecting people.

The lower the cycle threshold, the higher the viral load and the higher the chance of contagiousness. Therefore, black-and-white rules on the entity of cycle thresholds mean little, as always in medicine.

Each potential case must be assessed and managed on its own merits. If you are PCR positive with a cycle threshold of 28 but are taking steroids and have a history of cancer, you need weekly follow-up. If the threshold value dips, you are harbouring a replicating virus that could cause problems. In addition, you may be an excellent replicating ground for mutations. But if you are a healthy 15-year-old with few symptoms, you will probably eradicate the virus in a few days. Based on a single test with no viral load reported (mainly if serial), you will likely be the only casualty if locked up for two weeks. These differences explain why blanket rules don't and shouldn’t apply.

If you have followed so far, you can move on to what comes next. We need to understand who is infected and who is infectious and then move on with the chain of transmission.

So, to sum up, we need a medical and drug history to fulfil Gwaltney and Handley’s postulates (if you are a clinical epidemiologist, at least the first four):

Postulate 1 - Microbial growth at the proposed anatomic site of origin.

Postulate 2 - Microbes present in secretions or tissues shed from the site of origin.

Postulate 3 - Microbes contaminate and survive in or on environmental substances or objects.

Postulate 4 - Contaminated substance or object reaches the portal of new host entry.

Postulate 5 - Interruption of transmission by hypothesised route reduces the incidence of natural infection.

For the identification and quantification of the agent, PCR, if standardised against viral culture, can be a useful surrogate indicator for infectivity. Genome sequencing will confirm the agent's identification and indicate its ancestry (e.g., people in close contact who have the same strain have been infected).

Integrating clinical, epidemiologic, molecular, and laboratory perspectives on transmission is the key to narrowing the uncertainty around a particular event or route. The evidence path we have described narrows uncertainty over the chain of transmission and excludes or makes alternative explanations unlikely. However, it does not provide 100% certainty. That is the domain of the Almighty.

Viruses 14 01605 V3 978KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This is the fourth of the old geezers’ simplified recap of what is known about ILIs. If you take just one critical point from this post, the lower the cycle threshold, the higher the viral load, and the higher the chance of contagiousness.



