In the PIE study in the previous post, the lion's share of the pie went to unknown causes. Uncertainty is our staple diet when dealing with respiratory agents, especially viruses.

No one can tell clinically one agent’s signs and symptoms from another. Those who claim to be able to make a clinical diagnosis from signs and symptoms are charlatans. A positive laboratory test for, say, Coronavirus OC 43 makes it more likely that the bug is the cause of the symptoms, but OC43 does not cause distinctive features. In medicine-speak, no signs or symptoms are pathognomonic of OC 43 infection.

Another example of a PIE study was reported by Jain and colleagues in adults who required hospitalisation for community-acquired pneumonia between 2010 and 2012. The charts nicely illustrate the seasonal ups and downs of agent circulation and add the role of two common bacterial culprits, S. pneumoniae and S. aureus, which, unlike viridiae, respond to antibiotics.

Why are the majority of causes unknown?

Our tests may not be sensitive enough, but that is now very unlikely given the massive use of PCR, especially with the advent of multiplex technology, which simultaneously searches for several needles in the same haystack. The agent may not be known, but this is more likely as new agents are discovered. Consider SARS-CoV-2 as an example.

Some cases of ILI are not infectious - indoor pollution, psychological stress, and allergies can all cause ILI symptoms. Specimen management could be at fault, which is also possible in this era of mass testing, with little time for appropriate workforce training.

Several studies show a high proportion of viral infection in community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) patients. In children and adults, CAP is caused by various pathogens, and in a proportion, the agent often remains unknown. Pneumonia signs may not be infectious-specific; this overlaps with the general vagueness of ILI symptoms, which cannot indicate which particular bug (if any) is causing them without the help of a test (which may not give definitive results).

All these possible explanations and others we never considered make one firm point: We know little about these agents and syndromes. This uncertainty should serve as a vector for more extensive and better knowledge-generation studies. We must be humble and recognise that we are a million miles away from overnight experts and their certainties.

We must keep studying and constantly questioning these agents with an open mind: we call it science.

This is the second of the old geezers’ simplified recap of what is known about ILIs.

