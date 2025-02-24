It starts with a tickly sore throat, or a feeling of being unwell, aches and pains, cough, chills, stuffed nose, or raised temperature. These symptoms could come singularly, together or in a sequence without a fixed pattern. After a few days, you may get a stuffy nose and feel washed out or better. Or you may get worse, have difficulty climbing stairs, and develop a terrible cough.

In this picture are symptoms (felt by the ill person) and signs (a fever, measured by a health care professional, considered an objective finding). In medicine, such a mixture of symptoms and signs without a clear cause is called a clinical syndrome. If a cause is found, the syndrome becomes a specific disease. The vast majority of these episodes are benign and self-limiting and resolve at home or with your GP’s or practice nurse ministrations: take fluids, keep warm, take some paracetamol/acetaminophen, rest or some folk remedies such as spicy chicken broth, which may be more acceptable to people of different cultures.

A few bad cases end up in hospital, fewer develop pneumonia, and even fewer die. This usually happens because the new intruder tip-overs one or more pre-existing pathologies into respiratory, cardiac, renal, or other organ or system failures.

The syndrome we described is called influenza-like illness (ILI) or acute respiratory infection (ARI). Neither term is 100% accurate, but let’s leave that to one side for now.

ILIs are the most common ailment known to humans, apart from stupidity.

We all have experienced one or more ILIs, sometimes more than one within a short time.

Given its diffuse nature, ILI (if a medical problem) is usually a problem managed in primary care, as hospital personnel see only the most severe cases. These are selected and rarely represent the rest of the presenting clinical spectrum. ILI has a spectrum of severity that goes from trivial to one or multi-organ failure.

Even if it's a clinical problem, ILI, no matter how trivial, is something that can be managed by those trained to do so or by the sufferers themselves, using common sense and experience.

Searching for a cause is usually not useful unless you suspect a non-infectious cause, such as allergy or neoplasms, which may present as ILI, together with many other conditions. So, ILI is a non-specific term. If required, testing can be done by various means, but it usually involves a nasal sample or, more rarely, a blood specimen. The reasons why testing is clinically not a cost-effective procedure are manifold.

First, you often feel better when you get around to being tested or the test result is back. Secondly, it's important to note that there are no licensed treatments for the most common causes of ILI. The ones that are licensed, such as antivirals for treatment and prophylaxis, are ineffective, expensive, and produce relatively rare but nasty harms. Third, for the majority of ILI cases, no cause can be found.

In one of our previous posts, we referred to a prospective cohort study by Jain and colleagues, which followed 2,320 US adults over two and half years. These were individuals with radiographic signs of pneumonia, some of whom were very unwell (2% died). Of the patients who had radiographic evidence of pneumonia AND sufficient specimens to test for bacteria and viruses, only 38% had a positive finding: 23% were positive for one or more viruses and 11% for bacteria.

We call this kind of study a proportional epidemiology study or PIE. PIE studies are essential tools for understanding the limits of what we know and don't know about respiratory agents

In a PIE study, all participants or a truly random sample are swabbed (something routine surveillance cannot achieve). There is one other source of information that can help us, which is the control arms of formal studies on influenza vaccines and antivirals. Here again, the surveillance and follow-up are intensive following the protocol.

A breakdown of pooled data from control arms in a suite of Cochrane reviews (1,200,000 observations from 356 datasets) and 59 datasets from pie studies (29,525 observations) showed what the recognised causes:

What this shows is that there are many agents that cause Influenza-like illness (ILI). If projected on a population of 10,000 people of all ages, the incidence of ILI is 700/10000, and the majority of agents are currently unknown.

The list of agents includes:

Influenza (11%)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus: RSV (6.1%)

Rhinoviruses (3.3%)

Parainfluenza viruses (2,5%)

Other agents (9.1%). These are likely to include metapneumoviridae, coronoviridae and echoviridae.

Unknown (68~%)

As we shall see in the next post, there is a rather large ghost at the feast.

This is the first of the old geezer's simplified recap of what is known about ILIs.