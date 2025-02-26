This post is an update and summary of several TTE posts including a history of influenza

The very definition of what ”influenza” means has always exercised the minds of researchers. A clear case definition is essential to know that we are all writing, thinking and talking of the same entity. Dr Henry Parsons 1890, devised a simple six-question questionnaire sent to 1777 sanitary districts to gather epidemiological information on influenza. Parsons got 1150 responses, and his first response was “bewilderment. There is scarcely a single proposition made which was not contradicted by different observers”. So, what is this influenza? How do you define it? How can it spread so quickly?” In 1800, some took the speed of spread as an indication of a vast miasmatic cloud of influenza drifting through Europe, alighting when conditions were favourable. This was known as contingent contagionism

After the great “Russian” pandemic and recrudescence of 1889-1894, influenza began attracting attention as a subject to study, intending to understand its causes and ways to deal with it. In what had become the era of bacteriology, influenza began to be seen as a specific infection caused by an unknown and unseen germ.

A cause was put forward with Richard Pfeiffer’s 1892 discovery of a microbe, which he called b.influenzae. We now know it as Haemophilus influenzae B. Haemophilus was considered the cause of influenza for a couple of decades until the great Spanish influenza pandemic cast doubts on its role because many samples from afflicted people failed to grow it.

Due to the lack of clarity, influenza treatments ranged from Bovril to chicken broth to opium.

The devastation of 1918-19 spurred further research, which eventually focused on a viral origin. The existence of viruses was put formally forward in 1914 as small microorganisms that were so tiny they slipped through filters which captured bigger particles such as bacteria.

Their role had been surmised and proven in the cases of yellow fever, polio, smallpox, and eventually canine distemper at the newly formed MRC’s National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) in London.

The burgeoning discipline of virology had its annus mirabilis in 1933. Following Richard Shope’s 1932 identification of swine influenza at the Rockefeller Institute, Wilson Smith, Patrick Laidlaw and Christopher Andrewes at NIMR were able to reproduce human influenza in ferrets using samples from nasal washouts of an afflicted Andrewes. Cross-reaction showed that the microorganisms were closely related. Finally, some years later, Wilson Smith got influenza from an infected ferret sneezing in his face, proving animal-to-human transmission possible.

Thereafter, there was a gradual acceptance and worldwide replication of the NIMR work until the Worldwide Influenza Programme (now the Global Influenza Programme) was created. This was originally Andrewes' idea as a global viral exchange and mart of ideas, surveillance data and strains, which formed the basis for the yearly production of vaccines and integrated influenza surveillance. The basis for this was the antigenic instability of influenza viruses with their continuous mutations necessitating annual reassessments.

When the first human influenza virus was isolated in 1933, Smith, Andrewes, and Laidlaw dubbed it “influenza” because it was associated in ferrets and humans with an acute respiratory affliction that resembled that of great pandemics, which still cast a very long shadow on humanity. “Influenza dei pianeti.” or influence of the planets, had been the name for waves of ILI, which periodically and mysteriously appeared and vanished without a clear rationale.

In the following decades, our understanding evolved that an acute respiratory affliction was a complex multi-agent syndrome with a collection of signs and symptoms.

Numerous centres started researching the possible cause—which turned out to be multiple agents. After WWII, one of the most prolific groups was that of the University of Virginia (UVA), headed by Dr. Jack Gwaltney Jr.

Gwaltney and his colleagues' approach was meticulous and inventive. In our original Part 8 of the Riddle Series, we selected four crucial publications.

1) Transmission of rhinovirus colds by self-inoculation. 1973

The behaviour of 25 adults with common colds was observed. Rhinovirus can be transferred from the nose to the hands of infected people and back to the nose or conjunctiva. Infected people can also (but not continuously) transmit the virus by repeatedly touching non-infected volunteers’ fingers or faces.

2) Coronavirus infections in working adults. Eight-year study with 229 E and OC 43. 1972

The UVA team conducted an 8-year study of Coronavirus 229E and OC43 in 433 working adults from 1963 to 1970, in the winter and spring. Confirming infection requires a rise in antibodies during the acute phase of the illness and the recovery period (so-called serum pairs).

The infection rate for both coronaviruses among employees observed for one year or more was 14.5 infections per 100 people annually, with approximately one-third being reinfections instead of primary infections.

The highest percentage of positives for either virus was 13% for 229 E in winter and spring. In some years, there was no apparent circulation of one or the other. The researchers found high re-infection rates in subsequent years (28%). Reinfections were commonly associated with respiratory symptoms. Colds associated with 229 E were mild, and nasal symptoms were predominant. Infections due to OC 43 were associated with cough, pharyngitis, and coryzal symptoms. Symptoms were generally mild.

In 1964, they also randomly tested asymptomatic adults: 229E antibodies were present in 3% of people in winter and spring and 0.4% in the remaining seasons. OC43 was found in 5% of people only in winter and spring. The observation that reinfections were frequent and associated with symptoms is interesting, as it suggests a short-term immunological memory. In addition to understanding seasonality, reinfection rates, and asymptomatic cases, the study shows apparent competition between the strains.

3) Jack M. Gwaltney, Jr. The Jeremiah Metzger Lecture. Climatology and the Common Cold. 1984

Gwaltney assessed the relationship between meteorological variables and respiratory viral activity in the lecture.

At the time, he concluded there was little evidence of an association (i.e. experimental and observational evidence did not support the contention that cold weather facilitated influenza-like illness). However, he noted an inverse relationship between indoor humidity and the incidence of Rhinovirus symptoms, which forms the basis for the so-called Hemmes hypothesis.

Rhinovirus circulation was high from April until September. Although the number of episodes was lower during the summer, the fraction of influenza-like illnesses attributable to rhinovirus was more significant. As indoor humidity declined as people started heating their homes, rhinovirus declined, and other agents, including coronavirus, became more prevalent. This fits with the previous study's findings, which showed a higher incidence of coronavirus infections in the winter and spring.

Gwaltney also referred to the 8-year study and noted a sudden increase in influenza-like illness whenever daily temperatures declined abruptly. This fits with the temperature-sensitivity hypothesis of respiratory virus activation.

4) Rhinovirus transmission: one if by air, two if by hand. 1978

Gwaltney’s and Hendley’s five postulates for respiratory virus transmission are the last notable output we chose.

There were no accepted standards for assessing routes of viral transmission at the time. We have shown that this situation persists today, leading to misinformation, certainty statements about the modes of transmission that do not reflect the evidence and massive research waste.

Postulate Number One

Microbial growth at the proposed anatomic site of origin.

Postulate Number Two

Microbes present in secretions or tissues shed from the site of origin.

Postulate Number Three

Microbes contaminate and survive in or on environmental substances or objects.

Postulate Number Four

Contaminated substance or object reaches the portal of new host entry.

Postulate Number Five

Interruption of transmission by a hypothesised route reduces the incidence of natural infection.

These postulates are well founded, and although they need integration with clinical and molecular data if fulfilled, they likely provide proof of transmission.

Gwaltney and Hendley applied four of their five postulates to rhinovirus transmission by the three modes or routes: contact, air (large droplets) and aerosol. They concluded that the balance of evidence favoured contact.

In our original Riddle episode, we warned that as science is cumulative, we should assimilate knowledge gradually. Beware those who proffer simplistic solutions to complex problems without knowing what is already known. The transmission of respiratory viruses is a puzzle that needs to be solved. Gwaltney and Handley provided early theories that accelerated our understanding.

Researchers collaborated in many ways in acute respiratory illness (or, if you prefer, common cold or influenza-like illness). The letters show no trace of a divide between the UK and the USA. No one pretended to have the solution to the many riddles posed by respiratory viruses. Dr Gwaltney wrote to Dr Tyrrell, the last director of the MRC Common Cold Unit, in 2000 (10 years after its closure), expressing his “distress” at the closure.

In 1931, a young Dr Christopher Andrewes, then at Barts in London, visited AR Dochez in New York and witnessed his success in passing common colds to chimps via nasal washings. When Andrewes tried the same back at Barts, he had no success.

What happened next shows how downgraded and impersonal science has now become. “Dochez, informed of our lack of success, came to London in the liner Bremen, bringing some cultures in an incubator rigged up in his cabin and some chilled in the special chamber where Bremen cooled its beer”. Dochez’s help brought no success, probably because of the wrong culture medium for what was likely to be rhinoviruses, which were then invisible but known to be smaller than bacteria. Dochez’s method of inoculation from nasal washout had, in turn, evolved from the observations of the German physician Kruse in 1914.

Two years later, Andrewes was rewarded when, together with Patrick Laidlaw and Wilson Smith, he inoculated his nasal washings in ferrets, producing the first successful challenge study with what turned out to be influenza A.

This is the third of the old geezers’ simplified recap of what is known about ILIs.

