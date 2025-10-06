On 17 May, Tom requested advice on what points to present to the General Assembly of the International Society of Drug Bulletins (ISDB).

These are bulletins regularly published by folks who have no funding other than their own salaries or donations and subscriptions, such as TTE. The aim is to present information typically to prescribers, which is independent of government and pharma (if you can distinguish between the two).

ISDB members are knowledgeable and intelligent, coming from a variety of backgrounds, including chemists, pharmacists, pharmacologists, GPs and social scientists.

Tom had 30 minutes to speak and about 10 minutes to take questions. He was part of a roundtable which included one of the people who signed off on Comirnaty for emergency use at the end of 2020.

As you can imagine, the discussion was lively but respectful and civilised—a rare thing these days.

The points made were broadly the same as those already reported to TTE readers: lightning-fast production, components with a little-known profile, a thin and problematic pharmacokinetic profile, the absence of testing for genotoxicity and carcinogenicity, trial design excluding those most in need of protection, unreliable clinical outcomes, and censored and underreported harms. unknown long-term consequences and (last but not least) evidence of lymphopenia and possibly congenital malformations from week 26 of gestation.

My colleague’s opponent was unimpressed, saying that the documentation for Comirnaty was more abundant and of better quality compared to that of most drugs. Passive vaccine vigilance was a well-known problem, and nothing in the trial design raised a red flag. He was, however, apparently shaken by Pfizer’s belatedly reported and shrunken dataset in pregnant women we had reported the day before.

When I was asked by a member of the audience my views on the basis for licensing given what I had shown, I answered: it was a political decision.

My colleague took great exception to this, stating that he would never bow to political pressure. Knowing him, I believe him. But would it have been likely that all applications for licensing at the height of panic towards the end of 2020 would be turned down? Is it likely that only vaccines coming from the East or faraway countries, based on inactivated bits of virion, would be licensed as a known technology?

In the UK, would it have been likely that the MHRA enabler would have turned down the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine (a triumph of British Science)?

For me, the killer blow was my statement that what was licensed was a novel agent against influenza-like illness, given the misuse and misreporting of PCR and the use of antibody rises as confirmatory markers of symptoms, or the lack thereof.

As an aside, the editor of a famous bulletin deplored the topic of the debate. For her, everything related to Covid belongs to a big black hole she wants to forget.

What the story shows is that today, you can still debate without trying to cut each other’s throats. However, forgetting is not a good thing if we want to avoid the police checking the contents of our supermarket trolleys in the future.

This post was written by an old geezer who looks forward to having a beer with his “opponent,” a man he deeply respects.

