Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
10h

Folks, thank you for your comments. In writing the piece I tried to be as even handed as possible. A lot of other information was exchanged that I will not divulge as it was said in asides to the main debate under cover of confidentiality.

I do not have a problem in believing the bit about the quality of the documentation, as too much was at stake for anyone to do a blatantly botched job. My colleague referred to specific examples of bad documentation and false outcomes in other biologic applications as a comparison. I was aware of most of it.

If we want to engage we cannot openly accuse folks. We need to understand their point of view and the constraints they were under, which as I wrote were and still are clearly political.

Keep commenting, oldgeezer1@oldgeezer.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara M's avatar
Barbara M
14h

I totally admire your constant search for the truth, and your professional approach is powerful. It seems a lot was achieved in such a short time and as you say, respectful of all opinions, makes for a way to move forward without a clash in personalities, and reasoning in listening to all views. It defines the word .. respect. Once again , well done Carl, your motto obviously is.. onwards and upwards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture