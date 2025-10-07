Our reader Dissident Daughter alerted us to the disappearance of one of our blogs from the Cochrane Community website.

The piece, dated 29 January 2018, explained why the three long-running Cochrane reviews on influenza vaccines were stabilised.

Share

Two aspects of the disappearance are worth noting.

First, no one alerted any of the authors to the vanishing act. This is (to say the least) discourteous to veteran reviewers who have been at the review since the late 90s.

Second, it follows from the blatant attempts to undermine the work on the same topic (broadly, prevention of ARIs by physical interventions). The attempts and their consequences have been widely covered in Trust the Evidence.

Oh, and third, the blog cannot disappear completely, as here it is on the WayBackMachine

We have no idea why the blog was secretly removed, as it explained the rationale for stabilising the reviews which are still on the Cochrane Library. So, Tom asked (the answer is still awaited).

Given the reaction to the previous mishandling and personal attacks of the review on physician interventions, you would have thought the Cochrane grandees would have learned to let sleeping dogs lie.

It does not appear that way, but it’s beginning to look as if this is a targeted cancel campaign with a specific goal.

Or maybe not. Perhaps it is just a coincidence that the message of the reviews is not palatable to those funding Cochrane, so it’s time to take a closer look.

Support TTE by donating

We have downloaded copies of all the “naughty” reviews and the related Cochrane editorial, and in the next post, we will reproduce the text of the naughty blog.

This post was written by two old geezers who will continue to produce naughty evidence.