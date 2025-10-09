Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra's avatar
Myra
3hEdited

What are members of the public supposed to do? Follow advice? From whom? Based on what?

It appears we are best doing intensive study of all the studies available before making any decisions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jo's avatar
Jo
4h

I remember watching a documentary made about 2 of the young women in the trial, who had permanent disabilities following administration of the vaccine. After exhausting efforts, they were told, years later, whether they were given the real deal or the placebo. In fact one from each group. It was only when further enquiries were made that it the lack of true placebo (noted in this post) was confirmed.

I know that TTE relies on provable evidence, rather than anecdote (which the above is an example of) but I would like to make the point that WE as members of the public with family members, friends, associates, customers, work mates etc can see what is now going on with increases in certain health conditions. The fact that these observations correlate so closely with the now thousands of studies on adverse effects on the recent pandemic response pharmatceutical interventions indicates to me that there is very little doubt that we have a major problem on our hands, unacknowledged (officially) by the NHS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture