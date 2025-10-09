In our previous report about our disappearing blog, we now turn to the analysis article on the Cochrane HPV vaccine review that was submitted to BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

In 2017, CH became the editor-in-chief of the BMJ journal Evidence-Based Medicine. At that time, the journal primarily published summaries of existing research, generating relatively little original content. However, a shift in the direction of the BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine journal, coupled with a push for more contentious content, gained momentum quickly.

Part of this push included an analysis piece on the Cochrane HPV vaccine review, which claimed that the review was incomplete and overlooked significant evidence of bias.

The analysis piece, co-authored by Tom, reported that they had published an index of the study programmes of the HPV vaccines, including 206 comparative studies, of which about a third were not published, and half of the completed studies listed on ClinicalTrials.gov had no results posted.

They reported they sent the index to the Cochrane group and that when they applied the inclusion criteria of the review to their list, they identified 46 completed and eligible trials, which were twenty more trials than the review included. Fifteen of the 20 additional trials were listed on ClinicalTrials.gov.

They also pointed out that the Cochrane authors’ non-inclusion of the nine-valent vaccine [Gardasil 9] was incorrect, and they incorrectly used the term ‘placebo’ to describe what were, in fact, active comparators, as they all included adjuvants.

Perhaps the most egregious issue was the review’s incomplete assessment of serious and systemic adverse events. The review’s focus on journal publications meant serious adverse events listed on ClinicalTrials.gov from the same trials were underestimated. Furthermore, several trials only reported serious adverse events occurring within 14 days post-vaccination, despite a four-year follow-up.

The review authors assessed the impact of industry funding by meta-regression and reported no significant effects. They stated that, ‘All but one of the trials were funded by the vaccine manufacturers’. However, according to the analysis, all included trials were funded by the HPV vaccine manufacturers; therefore, the meta-regression was deemed meaningless. The review was further mired in conflicts as its first author currently led EMA’s post-marketing surveillance of HPV vaccination effects in non-Nordic EU member states, funded by Sanofi-Pasteur-MSD, which co-manufactured Gardasil.

So, to summarise, the analysis of the Cochrane HPV review identified missing eligible trials, reporting bias, biased trial designs, and conflicts of interest.

The situation worsens when you consider that the authors had planned to request data to fill in gaps using available unpublished data; however, due to time and resource constraints, they were unable to do so. Yet seven years had passed from the publication of the protocol to the Cochrane Review in 2018.

The analysis conclusion didn’t hold back.

But what happened next flummoxed even the TTE office.

This post was written by two flummoxed old geezers with a long memory.