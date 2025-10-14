Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
littleoldMDme's avatar
littleoldMDme
8h

Wow! As jaded as I have become, this even surprises me. What I used to think was ignorance, incompetence, and the blind following of dogma seems to be purposeful violation of Nuremberg for money. The malfeasance for self-enrichment is more than disgusting, it is truly evil. As practitioners we are now left to take our cues from cover-ups of the data instead of the data itself to guide our decision-making.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
W. A. O'Gorman's avatar
W. A. O'Gorman
10h

no-one knew - or wanted to know - just how deep and wide is the swamp, from Westminster to the Vatican and everything in between. It's depressing to realise that so few presumably sane folk can't bring themselves to spot co-ordinated b******* by media when they see it, and how few "professional" people will be prepared to support you two in this particular farce. It is amusing to see MSM tying itself in knots to avoid giving DJT any credit for at least moving the Gaza thing a little - and surkeer and macron pretending that they did it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture