In our Part 3 on the BMJ EBM analysis article, we reported how the Cochrane HPV review missed eligible trials, as well as reporting bias, biased trial designs, and conflicts of interest. If that wasn’t enough, the authors planned unpublished data requests didn’t happen.

Share Trust the Evidence

We now get to the issue of what surprised even the TTE office.

The Cochrane systematic review of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was published on May 9 2018. The article, ‘The Cochrane HPV vaccine review was incomplete and ignored important evidence of bias’ was submitted to BMJ EBM on May 24 2018, was sent for peer review and then accepted after changes for publication online on July 27 2018.

Cochrane launched an investigation following criticism and published their response on September 3, authored by Editor in Chief David Tovey and Deputy Editor in Chief Karla Soares-Weiser, supporting the Cochrane HPV Review.

In just over five weeks, the Cochrane hierarchy responded with a 30-page criticism that defended their review.

Cochrane Hpv Response Sep18 415KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Cochrane rebuttal stated trials weren’t missed, and if they were, it didn’t matter because adding data would make little or no difference to the review’s main results. They also considered that the trial comparators (i.e. the placebo and its adjuvants) were accurately described and that the BMJ EBM analysis piece had “substantially overstated its criticisms” of the review.

We rebutted their rebuttal, sending a copy to all parties concerned, and posted them on BMJ EBM Spotlight. The analysis did warrant a correction. For example, 16 additional trials were eligible for inclusion in the Cochrane HPV Review, not 20 as stated in the original analysis. We’d call that damning, but Cochrane did not seem bothered that its review had missed 16 trials.

Cochrane concluded there was no breach of its rules on commercial sponsorship regarding the non-disclosure of the first author’s Arbyn’s involvement with organisations funded by vaccine manufacturers. While it was acknowledged that Dr Arbyn and others were advisers to the HPV Prevention and Control Board, which received funding from companies like GSK Biologicals and Merck, the payments for travel and subsistence were ruled not to constitute a conflict of interest, as they were managed through the University of Antwerp from diverse sources.

In a linked BMJ news article, Tom politely and diplomatically stated, “the ‘paid by university from a variety of sources’ argument does not wash. When he does what he [Dr Arbyn] does for the HPV Board, the cash comes from sponsors even if it is routed through the North Pole and Mother Teresa of Calcutta.”

Cochrane’s investigation into the criticisms set out that it would urgently update the HPV review and also undertake a separate review of aluminium-based adjuvants (see page 9).

Sounds impressive. But when the TTE office examined the urgent work involved in the update and the new review, it realised the implications. They’ve been cancelled.

The HPV review was published in 2018 and hasn’t been updated as promised. There have been three updates of the review, the last one seven years ago.

As for the aluminium-based adjuvants review, a Cochrane protocol was published in 2018. A systematic review with meta-analysis and Trial Sequential Analysis appeared in BMJ Open in 2022 with some of the same protocol authors; however, the review hasn’t yet appeared in the Cochrane Library. So, where did it go?

It’s unfortunate that the extensive effort from the Cochrane editors—spanning thirty pages—was not directed towards publishing the essential but controversial reviews. Hey, but what would two old geezers know?

This post was written by two old geezers who still have a working memory. They also omitted some details to avoid angering readers too much.