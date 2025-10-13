Dissident Daughter’s alert to the disappearance of one of our blogs from the Cochrane Community website kicked off our series on potential Cochrane distortions.

We wrote to Cochrane complaining about the apparent cancellation job and the fact that it was unannounced; the authors had not been told.

We thought this was discourteous to veteran reviewers who have been at the reviews since the late 90s.

We wrote “Perhaps it is just a coincidence that the message of the reviews is not palatable to those funding Cochrane, so it’s time to take a closer look”.

We got an answer to our query.

The blog has been added here. Still no apologies.

Enough? Not enough?

Full marks to Cochrane, although we suggest that contacting the authors of all the other disappearing blogs might be a good idea. Old they may be, but are they still pertinent today?

One further comment is that the old feature with the new old bit stuck on may not be visible; in fact, we cannot find links to it in any of the three reviews (maybe it’s our eyesight failing). Any thoughts?

This post was written by two old geezers who wear glasses.