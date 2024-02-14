In our recent post, we showed how Cochrane grandees attempted to undermine the update of the A122 review with statements such as:

“Waiting for strong evidence is a recipe for paralysis” and “Public health officials must, instead, take measured gambles, based on circumstantial evidence from the reviewed studies and other sources. When protecting the public from harm is the objective, public health officials must act in a precautionary manner to take action even when evidence is uncertain (or not of the highest quality), particularly when the harms and costs of such action are likely limited”.

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We showed that such statements were a subversion of the precautionary principle, a subversion of Archie Cochrane’s agenda and the rationale for setting up the Cochrane Collaboration.

During the pandemic, Cohrane’s position changed to taking “measured gambles.” As if this weren’t bad enough, the throw of the dice was to be based on “circumstantial evidence.”

To add insult to injury, the evidence to…