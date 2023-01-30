A few days ago, we reported on deaths in Italy in SARS-CoV-2 patients: 21 per cent had coinfections. We do not have any further details apart from a separate line in the report indicating that 4.1% of the dead were HIV positive.

If we have interpreted the data correctly, at least a quarter of deaths are caused or made more likely by the burden of coinfection or secondary infections.

In Virology, the term coinfection is used to signify more than one viral agent infecting the same person. Secondary infections are those caused by the superimposition of one or more bacterial or fungal agents on a viral infection.

Neither types of infection are to be taken lightly. Coinfection rates can vary from as little as 2 per cent to 17 per cent in some studies or reviews. The most common combination seems to be influenza and rhinovirus, but the permutations are…